Indicators
Indicators

ColorX2MA_Osc_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
colorx2ma_osc.mq5 (12.3 KB) view
colorx2ma_osc_htf.mq5 (10.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorX2MA_Osc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorX2MA_Osc.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Osc_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13511

