ColorXXDPO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3513
(17)
colorxxdpo.mq5
colorxxdpo_htf.mq5
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh
The ColorXXDPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorXXDPO.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorXXDPO_HTF indicator

ColorX2MA_Osc_HTF ColorX2MA_Osc_HTF

The ColorX2MA_Osc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXdinMA_HTF ColorXdinMA_HTF

The ColorXdinMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorXXDPO Exp_ColorXXDPO

The Exp_ColorXXDPO Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXXDPO oscillator change of direction.

Exp_ColorXdinMA Exp_ColorXdinMA

The Exp_ColorXdinMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXdinMA moving average change of direction.