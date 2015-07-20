CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Bounce Strength Indicator 2.0 with Tango Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4

fxborg | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
30349
(20)
Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce. It now works in trend and uses Tango Line calculations.

There is no difference in the basic concept, but I tried to remake it from a different angle.

I used the width of the range as a measure to measure (like a classical oscillator). This version does not use the width of the range. It uses the deviation from the center line instead. And the center line is the moving average of the Tango Line.

double ratio=0;
 //--- Bar Spread
 double sp=(high[k]-low[k]);
 //--- Not DownBar
 if(!(close[k-1]-sp*0.2>close[k]))
   {
    ratio=-1*(low[k]/TangoMaBuffer[k])+2;
    sumpos+=(close[k]-low[k])*ratio;
   }
 //--- Not UpBar
 if(!(close[k-1]+sp*0.2<close[k]))
   {
    ratio=-1*(high[k]/TangoMaBuffer[k])+2;
    sumneg+=(high[k]-close[k])*ratio;
   }

Display:

  • Plus histogram — shows the bounce strength up from lows.
  • Minus histogram — shows the bounce strength down from highs.
  • Signal line — difference between plus/minus [ (plus - minus) * abs((plus-minus) / (plus+minus)) ].
  • Blue box — uptrend strength (average of Signal line).
  • Red box — downtrend strength (average of Signal line).
  • Slow Line — average of Signal line (long span).
Chart window is Tango Line (version 1.1).

Bounce Strength Indicator v2.0

Trending:

Bounce Strength Indicator v2.0 trend

Settings:

//--- input parameters
input int InpRangePeriod=20;            // Range Period
input int InpSlowing=3;                 // Slowing
input int InpAvgPeriod=14;              // Avg Period
input bool InpUsingVolumeWeight=true;   // Using TickVolume
input double InpReversalNoiseFilter=5;  // Noise Filter
input  color InpSigColor=DarkSlateBlue; // Signal Color
input  color InpSlowColor=Navy;         // Slow Color

Input Parameters

