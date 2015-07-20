Join our fan page
Bounce Strength Indicator 2.0 with Tango Line - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce. It now works in trend and uses Tango Line calculations.
There is no difference in the basic concept, but I tried to remake it from a different angle.
I used the width of the range as a measure to measure (like a classical oscillator). This version does not use the width of the range. It uses the deviation from the center line instead. And the center line is the moving average of the Tango Line.
double ratio=0; //--- Bar Spread double sp=(high[k]-low[k]); //--- Not DownBar if(!(close[k-1]-sp*0.2>close[k])) { ratio=-1*(low[k]/TangoMaBuffer[k])+2; sumpos+=(close[k]-low[k])*ratio; } //--- Not UpBar if(!(close[k-1]+sp*0.2<close[k])) { ratio=-1*(high[k]/TangoMaBuffer[k])+2; sumneg+=(high[k]-close[k])*ratio; }
Display:
- Plus histogram — shows the bounce strength up from lows.
- Minus histogram — shows the bounce strength down from highs.
- Signal line — difference between plus/minus [ (plus - minus) * abs((plus-minus) / (plus+minus)) ].
- Blue box — uptrend strength (average of Signal line).
- Red box — downtrend strength (average of Signal line).
- Slow Line — average of Signal line (long span).
Trending:
Settings:
//--- input parameters input int InpRangePeriod=20; // Range Period input int InpSlowing=3; // Slowing input int InpAvgPeriod=14; // Avg Period input bool InpUsingVolumeWeight=true; // Using TickVolume input double InpReversalNoiseFilter=5; // Noise Filter input color InpSigColor=DarkSlateBlue; // Signal Color input color InpSlowColor=Navy; // Slow Color
