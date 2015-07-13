Watch how to download trading robots for free
Reversal Navi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator shows the entry point coming after the reversal bar.
I wanted to see a lot more of the entry point. So, I made this. Please use in combination with a filter (ADX, BSI, etc.).
Display:
- blue/red mark — shows that the reversal has occurred;
- blue/red arrow — reversal bar;
- blue/red lines — shows the middle of the range, which was created after the reversal bar.
Separate window is Bounce Strength Indicator(BSI).
