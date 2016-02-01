Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Rate Of Change (ROC) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 30458
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the percentage of the price change for the specified period of the specified pairs and plots the corresponding bars in the indicator subwindow.
Clicking on a bar or a name of a pair opens a corresponding chart with the period specified in the input parameters.
Recommendations:
- The list of pairs is entered using a separator without spaces.
- Selection of the pairs in the "Market Watch" window is performed automatically.
- When the chart window size changes or when a bar exceeds the subwindow borders, an automatic bar scaling occurs.
- If a font scaling error occurs during the window scaling, increase or decrease the height of the indicator subwindow.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13404
Another interpretation of the moving averages indicators.Calc Profit Loss on LinePrice
The calculation of profit/loss in the deposit currency at the desired symbol price level on all open orders.
The indicator displays the server time and the time until the current candlestick ends on the М1-D1 timeframes.Trend Expert Advisor based on the Escort strategy
The Expert Advisor opens an order by the trading strategy, places a take profit and a stop loss It protects the position by moving the stop loss to breakeven, and maintains it with a trailing stop.