Indicators

Rate Of Change (ROC) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
ROCv2.1.mq4 (10.79 KB)
The indicator displays the percentage of the price change for the specified period of the specified pairs and plots the corresponding bars in the indicator subwindow.

Clicking on a bar or a name of a pair opens a corresponding chart with the period specified in the input parameters.

Input Parameters

Recommendations:

  • The list of pairs is entered using a separator without spaces.
  • Selection of the pairs in the "Market Watch" window is performed automatically.
  • When the chart window size changes or when a bar exceeds the subwindow borders, an automatic bar scaling occurs.
  • If a font scaling error occurs during the window scaling, increase or decrease the height of the indicator subwindow.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13404

