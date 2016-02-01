CodeBaseSections
Ultra Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
Views:
14319
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Another interpretation of the moving averages indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13339

