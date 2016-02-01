Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ultra Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14319
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another interpretation of the moving averages indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13339
Calc Profit Loss on LinePrice
The calculation of profit/loss in the deposit currency at the desired symbol price level on all open orders.ClockAnalog
24-hour analog GMT(UTC) market clock displaying in background. The clock displays the Greenwich Mean Time and shows the status of all main stock exchanges according to their schedule.
Rate Of Change (ROC)
The indicator displays the percentage of the price change for the specified period of the specified pairs.Time until the bar closes
The indicator displays the server time and the time until the current candlestick ends on the М1-D1 timeframes.