TEMA_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergey Vradiy
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) technical indicator was developed by Patrick Malloy He published it in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities journal.

This indicator can be used instead of the usual moving averages. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) is a combination of one exponential moving average, a double exponential moving average and a triple exponential moving average, which provides less delay than any of these three averages individually.

In this implementation the indicator allows to customize the following parameters:

  • MAPeriod - data averaging period;
  • MAMethod - smoothing method;
  • MAPrice - applied price to calculate the moving average (HIGH, LOW, MEDIAN etc.).

8-period TEMA, plotted by the median prices

