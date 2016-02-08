Join our fan page
TEMA_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 15917
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) technical indicator was developed by Patrick Malloy He published it in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities journal.
This indicator can be used instead of the usual moving averages. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) is a combination of one exponential moving average, a double exponential moving average and a triple exponential moving average, which provides less delay than any of these three averages individually.
In this implementation the indicator allows to customize the following parameters:
- MAPeriod - data averaging period;
- MAMethod - smoothing method;
- MAPrice - applied price to calculate the moving average (HIGH, LOW, MEDIAN etc.).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13263
