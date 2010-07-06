Join our fan page
iS7N_TREND_1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trend indicator with the simple smoothing algorithms. Based on the indicator trend.mq4 with some modifications.
It has an only one parameter - period (use period=24 for EURUSD).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/132
This indicator fits a trigonometric model to prices and extrapolates it in the future.AR extrapolation of price
This indicator uses an autoregresive model to extrapolate prices
This indicator uses the Nearest Neighbor clustering technique, also called k-NN, to search for the most similar pattern in history and use its past prices as predictions of the current pattern future prices.Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient
This indicator finds the nearest neighbor by using a weighted correlation coefficient, in which more recent prices have larger weights. The weight decays linearly from newer to older prices within a price pattern.