CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iS7N_TREND_1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Николай | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
12538
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trend indicator with the simple smoothing algorithms. Based on the indicator trend.mq4 with some modifications.

It has an only one parameter - period (use period=24 for EURUSD).

iTrend

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/132

Fourier extrapolation of price Fourier extrapolation of price

This indicator fits a trigonometric model to prices and extrapolates it in the future.

AR extrapolation of price AR extrapolation of price

This indicator uses an autoregresive model to extrapolate prices

Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor

This indicator uses the Nearest Neighbor clustering technique, also called k-NN, to search for the most similar pattern in history and use its past prices as predictions of the current pattern future prices.

Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient

This indicator finds the nearest neighbor by using a weighted correlation coefficient, in which more recent prices have larger weights. The weight decays linearly from newer to older prices within a price pattern.