Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Pinbar Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28706
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Pinbar Detector tries to identify the pin bars and ,arks them with "smileys" below the bullish and above the bearish figures. This indicator uses only the price levels in its calculations, without any standard technical indicators. The configuration of pin bars determination can be changed by means of input parameters. Pinbar Detector can generate notification about the detection of pin bars both inside the platform and by e-mail.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13158
The Aroon Up and Down indicator detects the local tops and bottoms on the chart.Coppock
The Coppock indicator shows long-term opportunities for buying or selling.
The Expert Advisor is based on the exponential moving averages of the same period.Divergence Petr
The indicator of divergences on 30 oscillators of choice.