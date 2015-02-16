CodeBaseSections
Strategy Tester Equalizer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Zoltan Meszaros
testerspeed.mq4 (12.94 KB) view
The indicator allows to control the Strategy Tester speed.

You can slow down or speed up the speed of Strategy Tester when set to 32.

  • Speed: decrease speed (less or equal to zero)
  • Skip Tick: increase speed (greater or equal to zero)
  • Step: interval (greater or equal to one)

Inputs

Usage

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh-y9dcopmI.

Requirements:

  • Checked 'Allow DLL imports' before running the indicator.

