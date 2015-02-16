Join our fan page
Strategy Tester Equalizer - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 47657
-
The indicator allows to control the Strategy Tester speed.
You can slow down or speed up the speed of Strategy Tester when set to 32.
- Speed: decrease speed (less or equal to zero)
- Skip Tick: increase speed (greater or equal to zero)
- Step: interval (greater or equal to one)
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uh-y9dcopmI.
Requirements:
- Checked 'Allow DLL imports' before running the indicator.
