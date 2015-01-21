CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Karpenko - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4020
Rating:
(43)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
karpenko.mq5 (5.65 KB) view
exp_karpenko.mq5 (6.28 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Karpenko EA is based on the signals generated by Karpenko oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file Karpenko.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit while opening the position. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.


Testing results for 2013 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11247

Exp_TSI_WPR Exp_TSI_WPR

The Exp_TSI_WPR EA is based on the signals generated by the TSI_WPR oscillator.

YURAZ_CLOSEPRC_V3_1 YURAZ_CLOSEPRC_V3_1

One-click closing of all positions, or closing of all positions after getting the stated profit as a percentage of the deposit.

Exp_SlopeDirectionLine Exp_SlopeDirectionLine

The Exp_SlopeDirectionLine EA is based on the signals of the SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator.

Exp_TSI_DeMarker Exp_TSI_DeMarker

The Exp_TSI_DeMarker EA is based on the signals of the TSI_DeMarker trend indicator.