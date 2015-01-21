Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_TSI_DeMarker - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3647
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_TSI_DeMarker is based on the signals of the TSI_DeMarker trend indicator.
The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file TSI_DeMarker.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit while opening the position. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2013 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11256
The Exp_SlopeDirectionLine EA is based on the signals of the SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator.Exp_Karpenko
The Exp_Karpenko EA is based on the signals generated by Karpenko oscillator.
The Exp_MaByMa EA is based on the signals of the MaByMa trend indicator.Exp_ExchangePrice
The Exp_ExchangePrice EA is based on the signals of the ExchangePrice trend indicator.