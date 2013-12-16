CodeBaseSections
Indicators

a_stops - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Konygin
Views:
24329
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
A_Stops.mq4 (2.85 KB) view
Shows the distance to assumed stop with two lines located at a predetermined distance from the current price. Despite its simplicity, is a very useful thing, as it allows to navigate on a scale chart. In the settings, if you do not need put one of the parameters to zero.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11061

