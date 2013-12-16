CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Symbol Label - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Indicators\
Symbol_and_Period.mq4 (2.85 KB)
Draws label of chart symbol and period.

Any text size, color and position on chart.

Any non standard period up to 59 minutes for offline charts.

