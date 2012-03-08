Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LRMA Fast Calculation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17209
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ideas from the article 3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression" were implemented in this indicator.
Both methods ("Moving Totals" and " Simplification") are used.
It calculates the values very fast.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10642
JForex OHLC data converter
Rewrites JForex csv data without the weekend candles and the seconds.News Trader EA
This EA is supposed to trade news and high market spikes.
HTTP using WinINet directly in mql4
This is a "conceptual" script that uses the WinINet functions to load a HTTP page directly from mql4, without a C++ dllTriniti
The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.