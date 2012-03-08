CodeBaseSections
LRMA Fast Calculation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladislav Eremeev
The ideas from the article 3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression" were implemented in this indicator.

Both methods ("Moving Totals" and " Simplification") are used.

It calculates the values very fast.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10642

