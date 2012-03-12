Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Triniti - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 29243
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Chart.Extra
The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.
My first self-made indicators. The current one examines the occurrence of the same price. You can set the period and the number of repetitions.
Buffer3, Buffer4 = support, resistance. It can be used in EA
Buffer2, Buffer1, Buffer5, Target prices and stop levels. In the EA, I do not recommend their use.
This is a "conceptual" script that uses the WinINet functions to load a HTTP page directly from mql4, without a C++ dllLRMA Fast Calculation
The ideas from the article 3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression" is implemented in this indicator.
This indicator shows signals from two different Zigzags without repainting, and allows you to study the real behaviour of the zigzag indicator as a trading tool over time.Fractal ZigZag (never repaints)
This indicator shows signals triggered using Fractals and the original ZigZag indicator. Signals are never -ever- repainted and is an useful tool to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator.