Chart.Extra

The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.



My first self-made indicators. The current one examines the occurrence of the same price. You can set the period and the number of repetitions.

Buffer3, Buffer4 = support, resistance. It can be used in EA

Buffer2, Buffer1, Buffer5, Target prices and stop levels. In the EA, I do not recommend their use.





