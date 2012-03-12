CodeBaseSections
Triniti - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Triniti.mq4
The support and resistance levels are determined. It provides the values for TP and SL.

My first self-made indicators. The current one examines the occurrence of the same price. You can set the period and the number of repetitions.
Buffer3, Buffer4 = support, resistance. It can be used in EA
Buffer2, Buffer1, Buffer5, Target prices and stop levels. In the EA, I do not recommend their use.


