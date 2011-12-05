Join our fan page
Дивергенция на стандартном Стохастике - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Описание:
Индикатор является расширением индикатора, приведенного в http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/8655 (автор ViDan888), где указаны все подробности применения.
Добавлены возможность показывать стрелки с направлением дивергенции, включать и отключать их показ, а также включать/отключать рисование линий на ценовом графике.
