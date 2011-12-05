CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Дивергенция на стандартном Стохастике - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergei
Views:
22247
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Описание:

Индикатор является расширением индикатора, приведенного в http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/8655 (автор ViDan888), где указаны все подробности применения.

Добавлены возможность показывать стрелки с направлением дивергенции, включать и отключать их показ, а также включать/отключать рисование линий на ценовом графике.

Картинка:

e-PSI(at)PROC e-PSI(at)PROC

The system of multiple strategies "in the same package," with a virtual trading system to determine the rankings for each of the strategies (before open market order) and the library management of investment-capital.

e-PSI_ManagerTrailing_v.2.5 e-PSI_ManagerTrailing_v.2.5

Trailing orders (in person) and the total profit.

ADX-StDev ADX-StDev

Average Directional Movement Index with Standard Deviation

Show Number Consecutive Heiken Ashi Candles Show Number Consecutive Heiken Ashi Candles

Many consecutive Heiken Ashi candles of the same color often indicate a soon and harsh trend reversal. This indicator shows the number of consecutive same color candles. So you can see overbought and oversold situation at first glance.