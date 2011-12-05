CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ADX-StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
25629
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
ADX-StDev.mq4 (3.98 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Average Directional Movement Index with Standard Deviation.

Image:

