Author:

Daniel Frieling

Many consecutive Heiken Ashi candles of the same color often indicate a soon and harsh trend reversal. This indicator shows the number of consecutive same color candles. So you can see overbought and oversold situation at first glance.

Recommendations:

This Indicator depends on a Heiken Ashi Indicator. Use the attached Heiken Ashi Indicator file and you're fine or install your own and specify its filename in the Indicator's Settings.