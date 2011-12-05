CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Show Number Consecutive Heiken Ashi Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Author:

Daniel Frieling

Many consecutive Heiken Ashi candles of the same color often indicate a soon and harsh trend reversal. This indicator shows the number of consecutive same color candles. So you can see overbought and oversold situation at first glance.

Recommendations:

This Indicator depends on a Heiken Ashi Indicator. Use the attached Heiken Ashi Indicator file and you're fine or install your own and specify its filename in the Indicator's Settings.

