News Expert Advisor (no indicators) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 34683
Description:
EA trades on a large market movements, and does not uses any indicators.
The idea of the Expert Advisor is that stop orders are discrete-time moving at a given distance from the current price.
If the price is rather abruptly slid to one side, the EA simply does not have time to move the order and it becomes a market.
Further included trail orders.
extern int Stoploss = 10, // stoploss if 0 is not changed Takeprofit = 50, // TakeProfit, if 0 is not changed extern int TrailingStop = 10, // length of Trail, if 0 no trail extern int TrailingStart = 0, // when trail usede, for example, after reaching 40 n arrived extern int StepTrall = 2 // Thrall step - move stop-loss is not closer than StepTrail extern int NoLoss = 0, // transfer to breakeven for a given number ve points of profit, if then there is no move to breakeven MinProfitNoLoss = 0, // minimum earnings when move to break-even level extern int Magic = 77 // Magic extern int Step = 10, // distance from the price extern double Lot = 0.1; extern int TimeModify = 30 // number of seconds before a order is not allowed to change extern int slippage = 30 // The maximum deviation of the price for market orders (orders to buy or sell).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10511
