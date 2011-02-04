CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Urban Towers - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
32985
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The indicator shows the arrows point of entry into the position according to the Urban Towers Scalping Strategy.

Image:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10115

Market Flow Analysis Method (MFAM) Indicator for Price Action Market Flow Analysis Method (MFAM) Indicator for Price Action

This indicator relies on price action alone - does the price break a previous High or Low?

Doda-Bollinger Bands Doda-Bollinger Bands

Modified version of famous Bollinger Bands.

EMAplusWPR EMAplusWPR

Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R

"Native" MQL HTTP Client "Native" MQL HTTP Client

This library implements two simple HTTP GET / POST function and does not require external dll(s).