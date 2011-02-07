Join our fan page
EMAplusWPR - expert for MetaTrader 4
25079
ACTUAL VERSION : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10413
Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R
I have tried to create an Expert advisor that could by traded with 1000 EUR starting equity and to minimize the drawdown. Hope you like it. I appreciate every feedback.
Inputs EMA, iWPRPeriod are optimized for EURUSD 5M
TakeProfit = 200;
maxStopLoss=50;
maxLots = 0.1; // max lots per position
maxContracts = 2; // max open positions, 2 is optimal for smoother equity
EMA=144; // EMA to determine trend
iWPRPeriod=46; // Williams' Percentage Range to determine buy/sell signals
Test is without position sizing, 0.1 lot size
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.01 - 2011.02.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=0.1; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
|Bars in test
|59026
|Ticks modelled
|7365768
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|8220
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1624.88
|Gross profit
|4601.32
|Gross loss
|-2976.44
|Profit factor
|1.55
|Expected payoff
|3.90
|Absolute drawdown
|27.02
|Maximal drawdown
|331.92 (13.99%)
|Relative drawdown
|13.99% (331.92)
|Total trades
|417
|Short positions (won %)
|198 (71.21%)
|Long positions (won %)
|219 (75.80%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|307 (73.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|110 (26.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|45.15
|loss trade
|-39.67
|Average
|profit trade
|14.99
|loss trade
|-27.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|20 (273.90)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-118.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|326.41 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-153.43 (4)
|verage
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
To use my position sizing increase the maxLots size
For position sizing I use the following code:
Ilo=0.1* MathSqrt((AccountBalance()) / 300);
Lots=NormalizeDouble(Ilo, 1);
if (Lots<0.1) Lots=0.1;
if (Lots>maxLots) Lots=maxLots;
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.01 - 2011.02.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=5; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46;
|Bars in test
|59026
|Ticks modelled
|7365768
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|8220
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|4629.01
|Gross profit
|14103.33
|Gross loss
|-9474.32
|Profit factor
|1.49
|Expected payoff
|11.10
|Absolute drawdown
|54.04
|Maximal drawdown
|1293.48 (27.32%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.32% (1293.48)
|Total trades
|417
|Short positions (won %)
|198 (71.21%)
|Long positions (won %)
|219 (75.80%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|307 (73.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|110 (26.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|176.09
|loss trade
|-154.73
|Average
|profit trade
|45.94
|loss trade
|-86.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|20 (547.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-554.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1237.52 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-554.73 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
