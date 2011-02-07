ACTUAL VERSION : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10413

Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R

I have tried to create an Expert advisor that could by traded with 1000 EUR starting equity and to minimize the drawdown. Hope you like it. I appreciate every feedback.

Inputs EMA, iWPRPeriod are optimized for EURUSD 5M

TakeProfit = 200;

maxStopLoss=50;





maxLots = 0.1; // max lots per position

maxContracts = 2; // max open positions, 2 is optimal for smoother equity





EMA=144; // EMA to determine trend

iWPRPeriod=46; // Williams' Percentage Range to determine buy/sell signals

Test is without position sizing, 0.1 lot size



Strategy Tester Report

EMAplusWPR

XTrade-MT4 Demo (Build 225)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.01 - 2011.02.02) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters TakeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=0.1; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46; Bars in test 59026 Ticks modelled 7365768 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 8220 Initial deposit 1000.00 Total net profit 1624.88 Gross profit 4601.32 Gross loss -2976.44 Profit factor 1.55 Expected payoff 3.90 Absolute drawdown 27.02 Maximal drawdown 331.92 (13.99%) Relative drawdown 13.99% (331.92) Total trades 417 Short positions (won %) 198 (71.21%) Long positions (won %) 219 (75.80%) Profit trades (% of total) 307 (73.62%) Loss trades (% of total) 110 (26.38%) Largest profit trade 45.15 loss trade -39.67 Average profit trade 14.99 loss trade -27.06 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 20 (273.90) consecutive losses (loss in money) 5 (-118.47) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 326.41 (15) consecutive loss (count of losses) -153.43 (4) verage consecutive wins 5 consecutive losses 2





To use my position sizing increase the maxLots size

For position sizing I use the following code:

Ilo=0.1* MathSqrt((AccountBalance()) / 300); Lots=NormalizeDouble(Ilo, 1); if (Lots<0.1) Lots=0.1; if (Lots>maxLots) Lots=maxLots;

Strategy Tester Report

EMAplusWPR + position sizing

XTrade-MT4 Demo (Build 225)