Rosa Desktop Fresh R4 is Available Now!

Ekaterina Lopukhova from Rosa Company have announced that Rosa Desktop Fresh R4 have been released, the latest line-up from "R Series" of Rosa Desktop fresh distribution. As usual, this distribution features KDE desktop environment, which based on KDE 4.13.3 version. ROSA Desktop Fresh R4 is based on a new ROSA 2014.1 platform which will be supported for 2 years and will serve as a base for several future releases.New ROSA GNU/Linux distribution provides a lot of games, steam support and also other gaming emulators. It also contains most of essential software including skype. It also provides built in support for commonly used audio and video formats. Rosa Desktop Fresh R4 is shipped with LibreOffice 4.3.1. Also users may install a variety of software from a large collection of software to match with their needs.

Similar to all Rosa Desktop Fresh distribution, this distribution is also recommended for both home users and experienced users.

According to the release note, the following are some features and highlight of this distribution :





Enhanced Installer

EFI support

Encryption of root partition

KDE 4.13.3. A later version can be installed from backports repository

Phonon 4.8.0

Default Network connection utility is Plasma NM(Users may install knetworkmanager from repositories)

System screen settings are handled by kscreen

TimeFrame switched from Nepomuk to Baloo.

Support for grouping together the less used applications in Simple Welcome

Firefox 32.0.2

Mozilla Thunderbird 31.0

Clementine 1.2.3

VLC 2.1.5

XBMC 13.2

Digikam 4.3.0

LibreOffice 4.3.1

FFmpeg 2.33

Piplelight

GCC 4.9.2

GLibc 2.19

FPC 2.

Lazarus 1.2.4

GCC 4.9.2_2014.08 Linaro

Glibc 2.19

FPC 2.6.4

Lazarus 1.2.4

LLVM/Clang 3.5

Lua 5.2

OCaml 4.01.0

Perl 5.18.2

Python 2.7.8

Python3 3.4.1

Ruby 2.1.2

NetworkManager 0.9.10

ModemManager 1.4.0

Samba 4.1.9

Xorg 1.15, Mesa 10.2.7

MariaDB instead of MySQL

kernel 3.14.x (3.14.15 by default after installation/upgrade) with support for BFQ I/O scheduler v7r5

Nvidia proprietary modules: 340.x, 304.x, 173.x (XFdrake installs the most appropriate driver automatically)

End User Applications includedOther package versionsRosa Company is a GNU/Linux Distribution which is based from Russia and was a forked from former Mandriva Linux distribution. They are actively developed and produced GNU/Linux OS and server which is targeted at normal users as well as Enterprise users worldwide. More information about Rosa Company can be read further here. If you have any questions about the OS you may visit their English forum and they are ready to help with any problems.

