Wall Street's Trading Machine Did Not Completely Break Down In The Second Quarter

For most of this year, there have been worries on Wall Street that the trading boom that defined the investment banks in this era was coming to an end. In recent years, the big banks that relied on trading revenue to boost profits have seen their trading operations slump and by May big banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup were warning of drops in trading revenue of as much as 20% to 25% in the second quarter.

But as second-quarter financial figures roll in, it appears that trading revenues at the big banks fell by 10% to 15% in the second quarter of 2014 and strengthened somewhat in June. Those are still unhealthy declines, but Wall Street desks that specialize in fixed-income, commodities and currency trading showed some signs of life.No firm relies more heavily on such trading than Goldman Sachs and its CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, has made a bet that the trading slump will reverse itself at some point. Goldman Sachs reported on Tuesday that its fixed income, currency and commodities trading unit generated $2.22 billion in the second quarter, a 10% decline from the same period a year earlier. The bank reported second-quarter net income of $2.04 billion, or $4.10 a share, up from $3.70 in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected Goldman Sachs would report $3.09 a share.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., which also reported earnings on Tuesday, fixed-income trading generated revenues of $3.5 billion in the second quarter, down 15% from the same period last year. Equity-trading revenue was $1.2 billion, down by 10%. In May, JPMorgan had warned that its trading revenue could fall by 20%.Similarly, Citigroup on Monday reported that its trading revenue fell by 15% in the second quarter from the same period last year. Those results included a 12% fall in its fixed income trading, which generated $3 billion of revenue, and a 26% drop in its equity trading, which posted $659 million of revenue. John Gerspach, Citigroup’s CFO, had warned in May that Citi’s trading revenue would fall between 20% and 25%.Nevertheless, the Wall Street trading machine is not humming and the drops in revenue remain a problem for the big banks that do not appear to be going away anytime soon. JPMorgan Chase ’s CFO, Marianne Lake, said on Tuesday that the strengthening of the bank’s trading operations in June has not continued into July and that the general weakness in trading will likely persist through the year.