Ferrari takes the lid off mystery supercar

Ferrari will unveil a new supercar this weekend, in its most anticipated launch since the company debuted the $1.4 million LaFerrari last year.

Although the official reveal will take place on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, for the automaker's celebration of its 60th anniversary in North America, Ferrari teased the debut on its website Friday.



The blue F60America combines what the automaker called its American customers' "two great passions—the V12 engine and open-top driving." The car features a single front grille with chrome finish, and the interior has an asymmetrical design. The driver's side has red trim, and the passenger's side is black.

The vehicle is expected to be the most expensive new Ferrari ever launched, at somewhere between $2.5 million and $3 million. Only 10 will be made, and they've all been purchased.

The event will also showcase 60 of the rarest and best models the company has produced since 1954.