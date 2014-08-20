Singapore Management University Integrates X_TRADER® in Master of Science in Quantitative Finance Program

The Singapore Management University joined TT’s University Program in 2011 and has progressively incorporated TT’s software within its coursework. X_TRADER is already being used in the Quantitative Trading Strategies class, which is a requirement for students pursuing a Bachelor of Business Management degree in quantitative finance.
"Our faculty is delighted to have Trading Technologies software
available to incorporate into our curriculum. Students are even more
excited about the possibilities for developing and testing trading
algorithms on this platform," stated Professor Christopher Ting,
academic director for the Master of Science degree in quantitative
finance at the Singapore Management University.