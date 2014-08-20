Singapore Management University Integrates X_TRADER® in Master of Science in Quantitative Finance Program

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) and the Singapore Management University announced that TT’s X_TRADER® software is now being used in the University’s Master of Science in quantitative finance program within the market microstructure course curriculum.

The Singapore Management University joined TT’s University Program in 2011 and has progressively incorporated TT’s software within its coursework. X_TRADER is already being used in the Quantitative Trading Strategies class, which is a requirement for students pursuing a Bachelor of Business Management degree in quantitative finance.

"Our faculty is delighted to have Trading Technologies software available to incorporate into our curriculum. Students are even more excited about the possibilities for developing and testing trading algorithms on this platform," stated Professor Christopher Ting, academic director for the Master of Science degree in quantitative finance at the Singapore Management University.







“It’s very exciting to have Singapore Management University, which has a strong reputation for excellence in research and teaching, utilizing our software in their curriculum. Our collaboration creates tremendous learning opportunities and helps prepare the next generation of financial professionals for the marketplace. We are glad to be further strengthening our relationship with SMU,” said Leo Murphy, TT’s University Program manager.