Install Demo version TradingView To MT5

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1)Install Chrome Extension
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Configure your Chrome extension with MT5 profile and get your unique API key for secure communication between TradingView and MetaTrader 5.
- Open Chrome Web Store and search for "TradingView To MT5"
- Download and install the extension, then pin it for easy access
- Click on the extension icon and go to Settings
- Add your MT5 ID (found in MetaTrader 5, top-left corner)
- Complete your profile data and save the configuration
- Go to API Key tab and copy your unique key (needed for Step 5)
2)Configure TradingView
Set up TradingView in your browser to work with the extension. Remember, this only works in the browser version, not the TradingView app.
- Open a chart inTradingView browser(not the app!)
- If you already have a chart open, refresh the page
- When you use the Long/Short position tool and access the tool settings, you'll see the signal button
- Test the connection by placing a demo signal
3)Download MT5 Expert Advisor
Get the Expert Advisor that will receive and execute signals from TradingView.
- Download last version: From MQL5 Market
4)Configure MT5 Settings
Enable signal reception in MetaTrader 5 by configuring Expert Advisors settings and adding our trusted URL for secure communication.
- In MT5, go toTools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add URL:https://www.tradingview-to-mt5.com/
- Enable"Allow automated trading"
- Click OK to save settings
- Repeat this process for each MT5 installation
5)Connect Expert with API Key
Finalize the setup by connecting your Expert Advisor with the Chrome extension using the secure API key generated in Step 1.
- Drag the Expert Advisor onto any chart in MT5
- In the Inputs tab, find the API Key field
- Paste the API Key from Step 1 (Chrome extension → API Key tab)
- Configure your risk management settings
- Click OK to activate the Expert
- Add this API key to all MT5 installations where you want signals
- Add each MT5 to your Chrome extension profile list
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