Install Demo version TradingView To MT5

Configure your Chrome extension with MT5 profile and get your unique API key for secure communication between TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

Open Chrome Web Store and search for "TradingView To MT5"

Download and install the extension, then pin it for easy access

Click on the extension icon and go to Settings

Add your MT5 ID (found in MetaTrader 5, top-left corner)

Complete your profile data and save the configuration

Go to API Key tab and copy your unique key (needed for Step 5)

2)Configure TradingView

Set up TradingView in your browser to work with the extension. Remember, this only works in the browser version, not the TradingView app.

Open a chart in TradingView browser (not the app!)

(not the app!) If you already have a chart open, refresh the page

When you use the Long/Short position tool and access the tool settings, you'll see the signal button

Test the connection by placing a demo signal





3)Download MT5 Expert Advisor Get the Expert Advisor that will receive and execute signals from TradingView. Download last version: From MQL5 Market

4)Configure MT5 Settings Enable signal reception in MetaTrader 5 by configuring Expert Advisors settings and adding our trusted URL for secure communication. In MT5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

Add URL: https://www.tradingview-to-mt5.com/

Enable "Allow automated trading"

Click OK to save settings

to save settings Repeat this process for each MT5 installation

5)Connect Expert with API Key Finalize the setup by connecting your Expert Advisor with the Chrome extension using the secure API key generated in Step 1. Drag the Expert Advisor onto any chart in MT5

In the Inputs tab, find the API Key field

tab, find the field Paste the API Key from Step 1 (Chrome extension → API Key tab)

Configure your risk management settings

Click OK to activate the Expert

to activate the Expert Add this API key to all MT5 installations where you want signals

Add each MT5 to your Chrome extension profile list





