Weekly Trading Forecast: US Dollar, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD and GOLD (XAUUSD)

US Dollar Forecast- Dollar’s Rally May Be Just Starting if Risk Aversion Ignites this Week
The Dollar finally took a breather this past week. After 12 consecutive weeks of climb, the Dow Jones FXCM Dollar (ticker = USDollar) fell 0.7 percent.
Japanese Yen Forecast – Don’t Sleep on the Japanese Yen - Big Things on the Horizon
The Japanese Yen surged versus all major counterparts as the US S&P 500 saw its worst weekly decline in over two years. There’s little economic event risk out of Japan in the week ahead, but we think big things stand on the horizon for JPY pairs.
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD to Eye 1.5900 on Slowing U.K. Consumer Price Inflation
The GBP/USD may continue to carve lower-highs & lows in the week ahead should the fundamental developments coming out of the U.K. economy further dampen interest rate expectations.
Australian Dollar Forecast – AUD To Remain Heavy As Elevated Volatility Limits Scope For A Recovery
The Australian Dollar faces another week of uninspiring economic data as heightened volatility expectations threaten to keep pressure on the high-yielding currency.
New Zealand Dollar Forecast- New Zealand Dollar at the Mercy of Market-Wide Sentiment Trends
A quiet economic calendar on the domestic front is likely to see the New Zealand Dollar price action fall in with broad-based risk appetite trends in the week ahead.
Gold Forecast - Gold Eyes 1240 as Fed Takes a Dovish Shift
Gold prices are markedly higher this week with the precious metal rallying more than 2.5% to trade at $1221 ahead of the New York close on Friday.
