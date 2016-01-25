High Impact News 26-29 January'2016

Hello Friends,
We have 7 high impact news in this week and hope this 7 news will be tradable.
Here all the mentioned time is NY Time. You can test my Expert Adviser “Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA” to catch news spike to get a chance to make profit.
You can use this EA in real or demo account.
Wednesday, January- 27’ 2016
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Australia
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CPI
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7:30pm NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
Wednesday, January - 27’ 2016
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USA
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New Home Sales
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10:00am NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
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USA
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Interest Rate
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2:00pm NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
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New Zealand
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Interest Rate
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3:00pm NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
Thursday, January - 28’ 2016
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UK
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GDP
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4:30am NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
Friday, January 29’ 2016
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Canada
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GDP
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8:30am NY time
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Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
|
USA
|
GDP
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8:30am NY time
|
Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher
If you want "Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA", you can visit my another post or visit my website from this link to download free EA.
Read: Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA
Thanks from Pip2Pips.