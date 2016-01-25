High Impact News 26-29 January'2016
Analytics & Forecasts

High Impact News 26-29 January'2016

25 January 2016, 19:20
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
204

Hello Friends,

 

We have 7 high impact news in this week and hope this 7 news will be tradable. 

Here all the mentioned time is NY Time. You can test my Expert Adviser “Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA” to catch news spike to get a chance to make profit.

You can use this EA in real or demo account.

 

 Wednesday, January- 27’ 2016

 

Australia

CPI

7:30pm NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

 

Wednesday, January - 27’ 2016

 

USA

New Home Sales

10:00am NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

USA

Interest Rate

2:00pm NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

New Zealand

Interest Rate

3:00pm NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

 

Thursday, January - 28’ 2016

 

UK

GDP

4:30am NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

 

Friday, January 29’ 2016

 

Canada

GDP

8:30am NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

USA

GDP

8:30am NY time

Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher


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Read:  Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA

Thanks from Pip2Pips.

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