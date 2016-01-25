High Impact News 26-29 January'2016

Hello Friends,

We have 7 high impact news in this week and hope this 7 news will be tradable.

Here all the mentioned time is NY Time. You can test my Expert Adviser “Pip2Pips Spike Catcher EA” to catch news spike to get a chance to make profit.

You can use this EA in real or demo account.

Wednesday, January- 27’ 2016

Australia CPI 7:30pm NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

Wednesday, January - 27’ 2016

USA New Home Sales 10:00am NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher USA Interest Rate 2:00pm NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher New Zealand Interest Rate 3:00pm NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

Thursday, January - 28’ 2016

UK GDP 4:30am NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher

Friday, January 29’ 2016

Canada GDP 8:30am NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher USA GDP 8:30am NY time Test-Pip2Pips Spike Catcher



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Thanks from Pip2Pips.