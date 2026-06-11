Notification Spy Protector (trial & user manual)
Trading Systems

Notification Spy Protector (trial & user manual)

11 June 2026, 21:34
Yudi Sri Warsito
Yudi Sri Warsito
0
116

NOTIFICATION SPY PROTECTOR


Trial version : download here

User manual : download here


🛠️ Step-by-Step EX5 Installation Guide

Step 1: Copy the EX5 File

Go to the folder on your computer where the .ex5 file is saved, right-click on the file, and select Copy (or press Ctrl + C).

Step 2: Open the MetaTrader 5 Data Folder

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  2. In the top menu, click File -> then select Open Data Folder.

  3. A new Windows Explorer window will automatically pop up, pointing directly to your MT5 system folder.

Step 3: Navigate to the Experts Folder

Inside the newly opened data folder window, navigate through the following path:

  1. Open the MQL5 folder.

  2. Open the Experts folder.

  3. (Optional) If your EX5 file is an Expert Advisor (EA), you can open the Advisors sub-folder. If it is an Indicator, paste it into the Indicators folder instead.

Step 4: Paste the EX5 File

Right-click on any empty space inside that target folder and select Paste (or press Ctrl + V). Once the file is placed, you can safely close the Windows Explorer window.

Step 5: Refresh the Navigator Panel in MT5

  1. Switch back to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  2. Look at the Navigator panel on the left side (if it is missing, press Ctrl + N to open it).

  3. Right-click on Expert Advisors (or Indicators), and select Refresh.

  4. Your new file will instantly appear in the list.

🚀 How to Run the EA / Indicator on a Chart

  1. Open a Chart: Open the specific currency pair chart and timeframe you wish to trade.

  2. Attach to Chart: Click and drag your file from the Navigator panel, then drop it directly onto the chart.

  3. Configure Common Settings: In the pop-up window that appears, go to the Common tab and ensure that "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

  4. Activate the Main Button: Finally, make sure the Algo Trading button in the top menu bar of your MetaTrader 5 terminal is turned on (it should display a green play icon).

Pro Tip: If your EX5 file requires an internet connection to external servers (such as your automated Telegram Bot integration), do not forget to go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the required API address to the list.


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