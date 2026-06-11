Notification Spy Protector (trial & user manual)

NOTIFICATION SPY PROTECTOR





Trial version : download here

User manual : download here





🛠️ Step-by-Step EX5 Installation Guide

Step 1: Copy the EX5 File

Go to the folder on your computer where the .ex5 file is saved, right-click on the file, and select Copy (or press Ctrl + C).

Step 2: Open the MetaTrader 5 Data Folder

Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. In the top menu, click File -> then select Open Data Folder. A new Windows Explorer window will automatically pop up, pointing directly to your MT5 system folder.

Step 3: Navigate to the Experts Folder

Inside the newly opened data folder window, navigate through the following path:

Open the MQL5 folder. Open the Experts folder. (Optional) If your EX5 file is an Expert Advisor (EA), you can open the Advisors sub-folder. If it is an Indicator, paste it into the Indicators folder instead.

Step 4: Paste the EX5 File

Right-click on any empty space inside that target folder and select Paste (or press Ctrl + V). Once the file is placed, you can safely close the Windows Explorer window.

Step 5: Refresh the Navigator Panel in MT5

Switch back to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Look at the Navigator panel on the left side (if it is missing, press Ctrl + N to open it). Right-click on Expert Advisors (or Indicators), and select Refresh. Your new file will instantly appear in the list.

🚀 How to Run the EA / Indicator on a Chart

Open a Chart: Open the specific currency pair chart and timeframe you wish to trade. Attach to Chart: Click and drag your file from the Navigator panel, then drop it directly onto the chart. Configure Common Settings: In the pop-up window that appears, go to the Common tab and ensure that "Allow Algo Trading" is checked. Activate the Main Button: Finally, make sure the Algo Trading button in the top menu bar of your MetaTrader 5 terminal is turned on (it should display a green play icon).

Pro Tip: If your EX5 file requires an internet connection to external servers (such as your automated Telegram Bot integration), do not forget to go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the required API address to the list.