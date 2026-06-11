Notification Spy Protector (trial & user manual)

NOTIFICATION SPY PROTECTOR
Trial version : download here
User manual : download here
🛠️ Step-by-Step EX5 Installation Guide
Step 1: Copy the EX5 File
Go to the folder on your computer where the .ex5 file is saved, right-click on the file, and select Copy (or press Ctrl + C).
Step 2: Open the MetaTrader 5 Data Folder
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Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
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In the top menu, click File -> then select Open Data Folder.
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A new Windows Explorer window will automatically pop up, pointing directly to your MT5 system folder.
Step 3: Navigate to the Experts Folder
Inside the newly opened data folder window, navigate through the following path:
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Open the MQL5 folder.
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Open the Experts folder.
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(Optional) If your EX5 file is an Expert Advisor (EA), you can open the Advisors sub-folder. If it is an Indicator, paste it into the Indicators folder instead.
Step 4: Paste the EX5 File
Right-click on any empty space inside that target folder and select Paste (or press Ctrl + V). Once the file is placed, you can safely close the Windows Explorer window.
Step 5: Refresh the Navigator Panel in MT5
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Switch back to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
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Look at the Navigator panel on the left side (if it is missing, press Ctrl + N to open it).
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Right-click on Expert Advisors (or Indicators), and select Refresh.
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Your new file will instantly appear in the list.
🚀 How to Run the EA / Indicator on a Chart
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Open a Chart: Open the specific currency pair chart and timeframe you wish to trade.
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Attach to Chart: Click and drag your file from the Navigator panel, then drop it directly onto the chart.
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Configure Common Settings: In the pop-up window that appears, go to the Common tab and ensure that "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
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Activate the Main Button: Finally, make sure the Algo Trading button in the top menu bar of your MetaTrader 5 terminal is turned on (it should display a green play icon).
Pro Tip: If your EX5 file requires an internet connection to external servers (such as your automated Telegram Bot integration), do not forget to go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the required API address to the list.