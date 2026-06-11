Position networks and grid robots in algorithmic trading

1. Introduction

In today's financial industry, algorithmic trading has become the dominant standard for retail traders, institutional investors, and asset managers. As of this year, more than half of all transactions on financial markets are executed by software algorithms, driven by the need for instant reaction to market changes and the minimization of human factors. This article examines specific strategies and tools: position grids (grid strategies) and grid robots. The goal is to systematize knowledge about their operating principles, advantages, risks, and technical implementation.





2. Grid Strategies (Grid Trading) and Position Grids

2.1. Definition of a Grid Strategy Grid strategy (Grid Trading) is a trading method in which orders are placed above and below the current price at predetermined intervals (grid steps). It is important to understand that this strategy is not limited to using only pending limit orders. It is also actively used to manage already open market positions. Key aspects of the strategy: Two-way trading: The core idea is that price always fluctuates (is volatile ). The trader profits from these fluctuations by opening numerous opposing positions. When the price moves up, long positions are opened or averaged; when it moves down, short positions are opened or averaged.

The core idea is that price always fluctuates (is ). The trader profits from these fluctuations by opening numerous opposing positions. When the price moves up, long positions are opened or averaged; when it moves down, short positions are opened or averaged. Position management: The trader can use pre-placed limit orders to enter the market as well as actively manage an already open market position. For example, if a buy position is open and the price moves down, the trader can add to the position at equal price intervals (the grid step) to average the entry price.

The trader can use pre-placed limit orders to enter the market as well as actively manage an already open market position. For example, if a buy position is open and the price moves down, the trader can add to the position at equal price intervals (the grid step) to average the entry price. Profit taking: Profit is taken when the price returns to a certain level in the opposite direction. A trailing stop mechanism or partial closing of the position upon reaching a specified price step is often used for this purpose. Thus, grid trading is a flexible approach that allows both entering the market with a grid of limit orders and efficiently managing existing market positions, capitalizing on market volatility. A classic example is dollar-cost averaging (DCA), where asset purchases occur at equal time or price intervals.

2.2. Types of Grid Strategies

1. Static Grid

This strategy uses predefined, fixed price levels for placing orders. These levels do not change during trading and are rigidly tied to a specific reference point. Such a point can be:

Starting point: Levels are calculated once when the trading robot is launched, based on the current price (e.g., “buy every 50 pips down from the opening price”). If the market moves far up or down, new orders stop being placed.

Levels are calculated once when the trading robot is launched, based on the current price (e.g., “buy every 50 pips down from the opening price”). If the market moves far up or down, new orders stop being placed. Current price: The robot constantly recalculates the grid relative to the latest market quote. This keeps the grid relevant: if the price moves, the levels “shift” with it, maintaining the set step between them.

The key feature of a static grid is its predictability and ease of configuration; however, it responds less flexibly to sudden changes in market conditions, such as volatility spikes.

2. Dynamic Grid

Unlike the static approach, here the price levels are not constants. They adapt to the current market state, making the strategy more flexible and timely. Levels are anchored according to one of two main principles:

Market volatility: The distance between grid levels is automatically adjusted depending on how actively the price is moving. In a calm market with low amplitude fluctuations, steps between orders narrow to avoid infrequent triggering. During high volatility, the distance increases, preventing premature opening of an excessive number of trades.

The distance between grid levels is automatically adjusted depending on how actively the price is moving. In a calm market with low amplitude fluctuations, steps between orders narrow to avoid infrequent triggering. During high volatility, the distance increases, preventing premature opening of an excessive number of trades. Indicator readings: Levels are formed based on data from technical analysis tools. A classic example is using the boundaries of Bollinger Bands. The upper band serves as a reference for taking profit or selling, and the lower band for entering longs or setting stop losses. Since the band boundaries themselves expand and contract with the market, the trading system dynamically adjusts to the changing price range.

3. Grid Robots with a Common Take Profit

This is a special type of trading advisor that manages a series of open orders as a whole, applying the concept of position averaging. A prominent representative of this class of systems is the VR Smart Grid advisor. Its key difference from classic grid strategies lies in the trade closing mechanism:

No local targets: Profit is not taken immediately after each individual order reaches its target. Instead, trades remain open until a common condition is met.

Profit is not taken immediately after each individual order reaches its target. Instead, trades remain open until a common condition is met. Average price calculation: The system computes the volume-weighted average entry price across the entire series of open positions. The common take profit is set at a certain distance from this average price.

The system computes the across the entire series of open positions. The common take profit is set at a certain distance from this average price. Aggregate profit taking: The entire series of orders is closed simultaneously when the total profit across all positions reaches a predefined value. This approach allows effective accumulation of a position during strong trends and exiting the market with a single large trade, capturing the full movement potential.





2.3. The Principle of Averaging The key and fundamental mechanism on which practically all grid trading strategies are built is the averaging method. The essence of this approach is the sequential increase in position volume as the market moves in a direction unfavorable to the trader. When the price of an asset starts moving against an already open position, the trading robot (or the trader manually) does not close the losing trade, but instead opens additional orders in the same direction. These new trades can be initiated at strictly defined, equal time intervals (e.g., every 15 minutes or hour) or when the price reaches certain price levels (equal price intervals), forming a so-called “grid” of orders. As a result of opening each new trade, the aggregate position volume increases, and the volume-weighted average entry price decreases. For example, if the first trade was opened at $100 and the price fell to $90, where a second order was opened, the average entry price for the entire position would be $95. This allows the price to travel a shorter distance in the desired direction to reach breakeven. There are several ways to calculate the average price: Simple arithmetic average price

Formula: Average price = (P₁ + P₂ + ... + Pₙ) / n , where P – price, n – number of prices.

Formula: Average price = (P₁ + P₂ + ... + Pₙ) / n , where – price, – number of prices. Weighted average price

Formula: Average price = Σ(Pᵢ × Qᵢ) / ΣQᵢ , where Q – purchase volume.

Formula: Average price = Σ(Pᵢ × Qᵢ) / ΣQᵢ , where – purchase volume. Time-weighted average price (simple moving average, SMA)

Formula: SMA = (P₁ + P₂ + ... + Pₙ) / n for the last n periods. The ultimate goal of this strategy is to wait for the inevitable, in the opinion of the algorithm or trader, price reversal in the initially forecasted direction. As soon as the price reverses and reaches a certain target level, the entire series of trades is closed simultaneously. Because the average entry price was lowered during the averaging process, the final financial result for the whole series of trades turns out positive (overall profit), covering previously accumulated losses and yielding a profit. However, it should be noted that this strategy requires a significant capital reserve to sustain the growing drawdown and is associated with high risks during prolonged, non-retracing trends.

3. Basics of Algorithmic Trading and the Role of Trading Robots

3.1. Definition of a Trading Robot

Trading robot (or Expert Advisor) is software designed to automate the trading process on financial markets. The robot analyzes incoming market data and performs trading operations (buy, sell) based on predefined rules and algorithms without human intervention.

Key advantages of using trading robots:

Speed: Robots can analyze gigabytes of data in fractions of a second.

Robots can analyze gigabytes of data in fractions of a second. Discipline: The emotional factor (fear, greed), which often leads to human errors, is eliminated.

The emotional factor (fear, greed), which often leads to human errors, is eliminated. Round-the-clock operation: Algorithms can work 24/7 without fatigue.

Algorithms can work 24/7 without fatigue. Backtesting: The ability to test a strategy on historical data before using real funds.

3.2. Programming Languages for Trading Robots

Specialized languages are used to create trading robots. The most popular in the MetaTrader ecosystem is MQL (MetaQuotes Language), available in versions MQL4 (for the MT4 platform) and MQL5 (for MT5). It is optimized for working with financial instruments and has built-in functions for accessing quotes and managing orders. General-purpose languages such as Python and C++ are also used for more complex computations and integration with external systems.

4. Grid Robots: Implementation and Risks A grid robot is a specialized automated trading system that strictly follows a specific, previously described algorithmic logic. At the core of this logic lies the grid trading strategy (from “grid”). The essence of this approach is the automatic placement of numerous limit orders (buy and sell orders) at different price levels, forming a kind of “grid”. The robot methodically buys the asset when its price falls and sells when it rises, aiming to profit from price fluctuations within a given range. The key difference between professional grid robots and simple trading scripts is their comprehensive approach to risk management. While basic scripts may merely mechanically execute a predetermined sequence of actions, professional systems feature multi-layered and sophisticated capital management. This includes: Dynamic position sizing: the system automatically determines the volume of each trade based on the current account size and acceptable risk level, so as not to overburden the deposit.

the system automatically determines the volume of each trade based on the current account size and acceptable risk level, so as not to overburden the deposit. Stop-loss mechanisms: the robot not only works within a defined corridor, but also has built-in algorithms to automatically exit losing positions or completely halt trading when critical drawdown levels are reached.

the robot not only works within a defined corridor, but also has built-in algorithms to automatically exit losing positions or completely halt trading when critical drawdown levels are reached. Capital allocation: the system can manage several trading pairs or grids simultaneously, efficiently distributing funds among them to diversify risks.

the system can manage several trading pairs or grids simultaneously, efficiently distributing funds among them to diversify risks. Adaptability: professional robots can analyze market volatility and automatically adjust the grid step and other parameters so that the strategy remains effective under changing market conditions. Thus, a professional grid robot is not just a set of instructions for automating trading, but a full-fledged intelligent system that not only implements the grid strategy but also actively protects the trading capital from major losses. 4.1. Technical Implementation To create a complete and effective grid robot, the following key components need to be thoroughly developed: Grid calculation algorithm: a fundamental block including: Determining the grid step (static or dynamic, in points or percentage). Determining the total number of levels (symmetrical or shifted grid).

a fundamental block including: Entry logic: rules for opening the first order based on price, patterns, indicator signals.

rules for opening the first order based on price, patterns, indicator signals. Averaging logic: the core of the strategy, defining triggers for adding to positions, the volume of new positions (equal, Martingale, anti-Martingale), and the maximum number of averaging orders.

the core of the strategy, defining triggers for adding to positions, the volume of new positions (equal, Martingale, anti-Martingale), and the maximum number of averaging orders. Risk management: the most critical block, including the calculation of margin requirements, limiting the aggregate loss (Stop-Loss for the entire strategy), exit rules (Take Profit), and protection against anomalous movements (“spikes”). To minimize risks, developers use strict constraints: maximum total loss per series of trades in the deposit currency, a limit on the number of simultaneously open orders, or forced closure of the grid when key support/resistance levels are broken.









5. Conclusion

Position grids and grid robots are a powerful tool in the algorithmic trader’s arsenal, designed to extract profit from market volatility. Unlike trend-following strategies that follow price movement, grid strategies exploit the property of price to revert to the mean within a certain range.

However, it is essential to emphasize the high degree of danger of this approach. Aggressive grid robots without strict risk controls can lead to catastrophic losses during prolonged trends. Successful application of such systems requires:

A deep understanding of the mathematical model of averaging .

. The use of professional platforms ( MetaTrader 4/5 ) that ensure stable order execution.

) that ensure stable order execution. Strict adherence to money management rules and setting drawdown limits.

In the future, the role of such algorithms will only grow as market speed and the complexity of financial instruments increase, making the study of trading robot programming languages (such as MQL) a critically important skill for the modern market participant.