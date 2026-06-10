PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET: Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869



MT5 to MT5 Copier – Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 MT5 to MT5 Copier for MetaTrader 5 with Real-Time Account Health Monitoring

A local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes trades between multiple accounts with execution monitoring and real-time account health monitoring. Designed for traders and fund managers who require trade synchronization across accounts. This product is available on the MQL5 Market as a one-time purchase with updates.

1. PROBLEM – TRADES NOT COPYING MT5, COPIER DELAY, EA CONNECTION LOST

When managing multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts, users may encounter issues such as trades not copying to receiver accounts, copier delays causing late entries, or EA connection loss without warning. These situations can lead to financial losses, especially during high-activity periods.

A system with visibility and control over connected accounts helps address these challenges.

2. SOLUTION – LOCAL MT5 TRADE COPIER WITH CONNECTION MONITORING

This tool is a local trade replication system designed for execution between MetaTrader 5 terminals. It operates without external servers or DLLs.

Key advantages:

Local execution – no cloud, no external servers, no DLLs

Trade replication depending on VPS and broker conditions

Account synchronization

Multi-account support – tested up to 34 receivers; higher scaling depends on VPS resources

Built-in account health monitoring system – the core tracking feature

3. CONNECTION MONITORING SYSTEM (CORE FEATURE)

This monitoring system is a health tracking solution for connected receiver accounts.

It continuously monitors:

Connection status of each receiver

Trade synchronization state

Latency and execution delay

Active/inactive account health

Status Levels:

ONLINE – Synchronized and active

– Synchronized and active DELAYED – High latency detected

– High latency detected OFFLINE SHORT – Temporary disconnection

– Temporary disconnection OFFLINE LONG – Critical disconnection

Health Monitoring: The system checks the availability of each receiver. If a receiver becomes unresponsive, the issue is detected and alerts are triggered.

4. WHY THIS MONITORING SYSTEM MATTERS

Without monitoring, issues like trades not copying, copier delay, or EA connection lost can go unnoticed.

Unlike manual checks, this system reduces dependency on manual monitoring and provides automated alerts.

Key features of this monitoring include:

Pop-up alerts

Email notifications (optional)

Offline timers

Dashboard status display

Recovery detection

5. CORE FEATURES OF THE COPIER

Multi-account support depending on VPS resources

Market and pending order replication

SL/TP modification copying

Partial close and full close support

Symbol mapping across brokers

Lot management – fixed, multiplier, balance-based

Spread and trade filtering

Reverse trading mode

Day-based trading control

No DLL – suitable for various trading environments

6. ACCOUNT SYNCHRONIZATION MONITOR

The system maintains synchronization between master and receiver accounts.

It tracks:

Last trade execution status

Sync timestamps

Execution success/failure logs

Latency per receiver

Trade consistency across accounts

7. ALERT SYSTEM – HOW THE MONITOR WORKS

When a receiver disconnects:

Status changes to OFFLINE SHORT

Timer starts tracking downtime

Pop-up alert is triggered

Email alert is sent (if enabled)

If disconnection continues:

Status becomes OFFLINE LONG

Critical alert is triggered

When reconnected:

System restores ONLINE status

Recovery event is logged

8. SETUP GUIDE (MASTER & RECEIVER)

MASTER SETUP:

Attach EA to any chart

Set CopyMode = MODE_MASTER

Set MasterID = unique number (e.g., 1)

Enable AutoTrading (green icon)

Dashboard will show MASTER mode and monitoring panel

RECEIVER SETUP:

Attach EA to a chart

Set CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE (or MODE_RECEIVER)

Set CopyFromMasterID = same as MasterID

Set ReceiverNumber = unique value (1–34 for tested config; higher numbers possible when scaling)

Enable SymbolMapping if needed

Enable AutoTrading

Receiver will appear ONLINE in dashboard within seconds

IMPORTANT: Restart MetaTrader 5 after changing CopyMode, MasterID, or ReceiverNumber.

9. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: What causes trades not copying MT5?

A: Receiver disconnection, wrong MasterID, or symbol mismatch. The monitor detects this.

Q: What is the typical latency?

A: Latency depends on VPS, broker, and network conditions.

Q: Does it work without internet?

A: It requires local connectivity between MT5 terminals.

Q: How many receivers are supported?

A: The system is tested up to 34 receivers per master. Higher scaling depends on VPS resources (CPU, RAM, network).

Q: Is it suitable for strict trading environments?

A: Yes, depending on broker rules and compliance.

Q: Can I get email alerts when a receiver goes offline?

A: Yes, enable notifications and set your email address.

Q: What does "DELAYED" status mean?

A: Latency exceeds 500ms – check VPS performance and network conditions.

Q: How do I disable monitoring for a receiver I intentionally close?

A: Press the DISABLE button next to that receiver on the master dashboard.

10. TROUBLESHOOTING – COMMON ISSUES

Trades not copying MT5 → Check Receiver status in monitor; verify CopyFromMasterID matches MasterID; ensure symbol mapping is correct.

→ Check Receiver status in monitor; verify CopyFromMasterID matches MasterID; ensure symbol mapping is correct. Copier delay MT5 → Check DELAYED status; upgrade VPS or reduce number of receivers; monitor network latency.

→ Check DELAYED status; upgrade VPS or reduce number of receivers; monitor network latency. EA connection lost → Receiver offline or terminal crashed. Monitor shows OFFLINE with timer. Restart receiver terminal and check AutoTrading.

→ Receiver offline or terminal crashed. Monitor shows OFFLINE with timer. Restart receiver terminal and check AutoTrading. Symbol not found error → Enable SymbolMapping and add pairs like XAUUSD:GOLD.

→ Enable SymbolMapping and add pairs like XAUUSD:GOLD. Receiver not appearing in dashboard → Ensure AutoTrading is ON; verify ReceiverNumber is unique and within valid range; restart MT5 after parameter changes.

11. COMMON USE CASES

Some users experience issues such as trade replication delays or connection failures in multi-account setups. This tool is designed to address these challenges with monitoring and alerts.

The system helps address these challenges by offering:

Monitoring that reduces dependency on manual checks

Execution performance (subject to VPS and broker conditions)

Dashboard visibility over multiple accounts

Tracking of trade replication activity

No-DLL architecture suitable for various trading environments

12. SYSTEM COMPONENTS

The system includes the following components:

Account health monitoring with status (ONLINE/DELAYED/OFFLINE)

Pop-up and email alerts for disconnections

Offline timer and disable button for maintenance

Recovery logging

Visibility into trade copying issues

Execution performance (depending on VPS and broker conditions)

Account synchronization monitoring

Multi-account support depending on VPS resources

Symbol mapping, lot management, day filters, notifications

Local execution without external dependencies

IMPORTANT NOTE ON PERFORMANCE

The system's performance is directly related to VPS resources and broker infrastructure. For setups with more than 34 receivers, please contact support for optimization advice. Symbol mapping may require manual configuration depending on your broker's symbol naming conventions.

TESTING AND EVALUATION

Users can test the EA on a demo account to evaluate performance under different conditions. Testing with deliberate disconnection of a receiver helps observe dashboard response and recovery behavior.

The system provides improved visibility into trade replication and account synchronization.