MT5 to MT5 Copier for MetaTrader 5 with Real-Time Account Health Monitoring

PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET:
Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869
A local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes trades between multiple accounts with execution monitoring and real-time account health monitoring. Designed for traders and fund managers who require trade synchronization across accounts. This product is available on the MQL5 Market as a one-time purchase with updates.
1. PROBLEM – TRADES NOT COPYING MT5, COPIER DELAY, EA CONNECTION LOST
When managing multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts, users may encounter issues such as trades not copying to receiver accounts, copier delays causing late entries, or EA connection loss without warning. These situations can lead to financial losses, especially during high-activity periods.
A system with visibility and control over connected accounts helps address these challenges.
2. SOLUTION – LOCAL MT5 TRADE COPIER WITH CONNECTION MONITORING
This tool is a local trade replication system designed for execution between MetaTrader 5 terminals. It operates without external servers or DLLs.
Key advantages:
- Local execution – no cloud, no external servers, no DLLs
- Trade replication depending on VPS and broker conditions
- Account synchronization
- Multi-account support – tested up to 34 receivers; higher scaling depends on VPS resources
- Built-in account health monitoring system – the core tracking feature
3. CONNECTION MONITORING SYSTEM (CORE FEATURE)
This monitoring system is a health tracking solution for connected receiver accounts.
It continuously monitors:
- Connection status of each receiver
- Trade synchronization state
- Latency and execution delay
- Active/inactive account health
Status Levels:
- ONLINE – Synchronized and active
- DELAYED – High latency detected
- OFFLINE SHORT – Temporary disconnection
- OFFLINE LONG – Critical disconnection
Health Monitoring: The system checks the availability of each receiver. If a receiver becomes unresponsive, the issue is detected and alerts are triggered.
4. WHY THIS MONITORING SYSTEM MATTERS
Without monitoring, issues like trades not copying, copier delay, or EA connection lost can go unnoticed.
Unlike manual checks, this system reduces dependency on manual monitoring and provides automated alerts.
Key features of this monitoring include:
- Pop-up alerts
- Email notifications (optional)
- Offline timers
- Dashboard status display
- Recovery detection
5. CORE FEATURES OF THE COPIER
- Multi-account support depending on VPS resources
- Market and pending order replication
- SL/TP modification copying
- Partial close and full close support
- Symbol mapping across brokers
- Lot management – fixed, multiplier, balance-based
- Spread and trade filtering
- Reverse trading mode
- Day-based trading control
- No DLL – suitable for various trading environments
6. ACCOUNT SYNCHRONIZATION MONITOR
The system maintains synchronization between master and receiver accounts.
It tracks:
- Last trade execution status
- Sync timestamps
- Execution success/failure logs
- Latency per receiver
- Trade consistency across accounts
7. ALERT SYSTEM – HOW THE MONITOR WORKS
When a receiver disconnects:
- Status changes to OFFLINE SHORT
- Timer starts tracking downtime
- Pop-up alert is triggered
- Email alert is sent (if enabled)
If disconnection continues:
- Status becomes OFFLINE LONG
- Critical alert is triggered
When reconnected:
- System restores ONLINE status
- Recovery event is logged
8. SETUP GUIDE (MASTER & RECEIVER)
MASTER SETUP:
- Attach EA to any chart
- Set CopyMode = MODE_MASTER
- Set MasterID = unique number (e.g., 1)
- Enable AutoTrading (green icon)
- Dashboard will show MASTER mode and monitoring panel
RECEIVER SETUP:
- Attach EA to a chart
- Set CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE (or MODE_RECEIVER)
- Set CopyFromMasterID = same as MasterID
- Set ReceiverNumber = unique value (1–34 for tested config; higher numbers possible when scaling)
- Enable SymbolMapping if needed
- Enable AutoTrading
- Receiver will appear ONLINE in dashboard within seconds
IMPORTANT: Restart MetaTrader 5 after changing CopyMode, MasterID, or ReceiverNumber.
9. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
Q: What causes trades not copying MT5?
A: Receiver disconnection, wrong MasterID, or symbol mismatch. The monitor detects this.
Q: What is the typical latency?
A: Latency depends on VPS, broker, and network conditions.
Q: Does it work without internet?
A: It requires local connectivity between MT5 terminals.
Q: How many receivers are supported?
A: The system is tested up to 34 receivers per master. Higher scaling depends on VPS resources (CPU, RAM, network).
Q: Is it suitable for strict trading environments?
A: Yes, depending on broker rules and compliance.
Q: Can I get email alerts when a receiver goes offline?
A: Yes, enable notifications and set your email address.
Q: What does "DELAYED" status mean?
A: Latency exceeds 500ms – check VPS performance and network conditions.
Q: How do I disable monitoring for a receiver I intentionally close?
A: Press the DISABLE button next to that receiver on the master dashboard.
10. TROUBLESHOOTING – COMMON ISSUES
- Trades not copying MT5 → Check Receiver status in monitor; verify CopyFromMasterID matches MasterID; ensure symbol mapping is correct.
- Copier delay MT5 → Check DELAYED status; upgrade VPS or reduce number of receivers; monitor network latency.
- EA connection lost → Receiver offline or terminal crashed. Monitor shows OFFLINE with timer. Restart receiver terminal and check AutoTrading.
- Symbol not found error → Enable SymbolMapping and add pairs like XAUUSD:GOLD.
- Receiver not appearing in dashboard → Ensure AutoTrading is ON; verify ReceiverNumber is unique and within valid range; restart MT5 after parameter changes.
11. COMMON USE CASES
Some users experience issues such as trade replication delays or connection failures in multi-account setups. This tool is designed to address these challenges with monitoring and alerts.
The system helps address these challenges by offering:
- Monitoring that reduces dependency on manual checks
- Execution performance (subject to VPS and broker conditions)
- Dashboard visibility over multiple accounts
- Tracking of trade replication activity
- No-DLL architecture suitable for various trading environments
12. SYSTEM COMPONENTS
The system includes the following components:
- Account health monitoring with status (ONLINE/DELAYED/OFFLINE)
- Pop-up and email alerts for disconnections
- Offline timer and disable button for maintenance
- Recovery logging
- Visibility into trade copying issues
- Execution performance (depending on VPS and broker conditions)
- Account synchronization monitoring
- Multi-account support depending on VPS resources
- Symbol mapping, lot management, day filters, notifications
- Local execution without external dependencies
IMPORTANT NOTE ON PERFORMANCE
The system's performance is directly related to VPS resources and broker infrastructure. For setups with more than 34 receivers, please contact support for optimization advice. Symbol mapping may require manual configuration depending on your broker's symbol naming conventions.
TESTING AND EVALUATION
Users can test the EA on a demo account to evaluate performance under different conditions. Testing with deliberate disconnection of a receiver helps observe dashboard response and recovery behavior.
The system provides improved visibility into trade replication and account synchronization.