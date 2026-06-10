DVN Core Gold LION Is Live — The Full Picture

DVN Core Gold LION is available now on MQL5 Market.

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103



This post covers everything in one place: what the system does, how it is built, what the backtest shows, and how to get started.

Five Independent Strategies. One XAUUSD System.

XAUUSD does not behave the same way every session. A single-strategy EA only trades well when its specific condition is present. DVN Core Gold LION runs five independent engines in parallel — each built for a different market condition.

S1 — False Break Reversal Identifies swing points where price briefly penetrates a key boundary but fails to sustain the move. Once the failure is confirmed, a counter-direction position is placed. If the market does not respond within a defined window, the order is cancelled automatically.

S2 — Confirmed Range Expansion Monitors consolidation zones and enters when price breaks decisively beyond the established range boundary. Positions benefit from optional breakeven protection and a trailing mechanism that locks in gains as the move extends.

S3 — Boundary Break Automatically maps structural boundaries across recent price history, requiring multiple confirmed touches before treating a level as tradeable. Entries are filtered by the higher-timeframe trend — positions open only when the breakout aligns with the prevailing dominant bias.

S4 — Trap and Fill Detects zones where price moved too quickly and left an unresolved area, then waits for price to return and complete that move. A trend alignment filter ensures entries are taken only in the dominant direction. Stop loss adapts to current market volatility automatically.

S5 — Compression Release Detects low-volatility compression periods that historically precede directional breakouts. When volatility expands, a position opens in the direction of the release. A partial profit target closes a portion of the position early, then a trailing mechanism follows price to capture the remainder of the move.

Each strategy is fully independent. No shared logic. No interference. When one condition is absent, that engine does not trade — the others continue running normally.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging. Every trade has its own defined stop loss.

Built-In ML Filter

After 50 closed trades, the embedded ML filter activates. It analyzes your trade history across six 4-hour time windows, ranks them by performance, and restricts trading to the top three. Every 10 new trades, it retrains automatically — improving execution quality as your account accumulates real data.

No Python. No external setup. Fully embedded. State saved to CSV so it survives EA restarts.

Prop Firm Mode

One toggle activates all protections:

Daily loss halt — EA stops when daily threshold is reached

Max drawdown halt — system stops before account breaches rules

Persistent peak equity — drawdown watermark survives EA restarts

News filter — suspends trading around high-impact calendar events

Max trades per day — limits new orders per session

Real-Time Dashboard

The on-chart panel displays balance, equity, daily P&L, drawdown, ML filter status, spread, and Prop Firm metrics in real time. Strategy toggle buttons allow individual engines to be enabled or disabled from the chart without restarting the EA.

Backtest Results

Period: January 2024 – June 2026 | Broker: Exness | Method: Every tick based on real ticks

Metric Result Net Profit $5,499.97 (+1,833%) Starting Deposit $300 Win Rate 43.55% Profit Factor 1.48 Max Drawdown 12.66% Total Trades 1,240

Live Signal

DVN Core Gold LION is currently running on a live account — not a demo, not a simulation.





Live account. Exness MT5Real. Running since June 2026.

→ Full signal history and trade log: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376723

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: $300 | Recommended: $500–$1,000

Broker: Exness Raw/Pro or IC Markets Raw

Price: $599 | Limited copies

→ Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177103

→ Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376723

→ DVN CORE Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dvn_core

Questions about setup or prop firm configuration — leave a comment below or message directly.

— DVN CORE



