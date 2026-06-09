Abiroid Ongoing Trades MT4/MT5 Explained

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Abiroid Ongoing Trades — Your Live Portfolio Dashboard for MT4 & MT5

You're trading 5 pairs at the same time. EURUSD is doing something weird. Was GBPJPY about to hit your TP? And wait — is that BTCUSD trade still alive? Time to click through all your chart tabs to find out, right?

Not anymore. This indicator puts every single open trade into one subwindow — live candles, entry lines, SL/TP distances, risk ratios, and real-time P&L. All of it, all at once, right below your chart. No tab-switching. No guessing.













Features

All trades in one subwindow — Every open BUY and SELL order gets its own mini candlestick chart, no matter what symbol it belongs to.

— Every open BUY and SELL order gets its own mini candlestick chart, no matter what symbol it belongs to. Smart price scaling — EURUSD and BTCUSD look the same size. The indicator uses ATR normalization so every trade is equally readable.

— EURUSD and BTCUSD look the same size. The indicator uses ATR normalization so every trade is equally readable. Live candle updates — The latest candle reflects the real-time Bid price, not just the last close.

— The latest candle reflects the real-time Bid price, not just the last close. Entry, SL & TP lines — See exactly where you got in and where your stops are set.

— See exactly where you got in and where your stops are set. Pip distances — How far are you from TP? How close to SL? You'll know at a glance.

— How far are you from TP? How close to SL? You'll know at a glance. Live risk ratio — See 1:1.35 and know instantly if the trade is leaning toward profit or risk.

— See 1:1.35 and know instantly if the trade is leaning toward profit or risk. Real P&L — Not just the price difference — this includes swap and commission, so you see the actual number.

— Not just the price difference — this includes swap and commission, so you see the actual number. Color-coded everything — BUY = bullish color, SELL = bearish color. Profit = green, loss = red. You read the colors before you read the numbers.

— BUY = bullish color, SELL = bearish color. Profit = green, loss = red. You read the colors before you read the numbers. Click to open a chart — Click a trade label and a new chart opens for that pair. Set a template name and it'll auto-apply your favorite setup.

— Click a trade label and a new chart opens for that pair. Set a template name and it'll auto-apply your favorite setup. Fully customizable — Toggle each info layer on or off. Pick your own colors. Adjust spacing. Make it yours.

— Toggle each info layer on or off. Pick your own colors. Adjust spacing. Make it yours. Works on MT4 and MT5 — Same features, same settings, both platforms. (Be careful to purchase the right version based on what your platform is :))

What Does It Do?

It's a subwindow indicator — it doesn't touch your main chart. It opens a panel below it and draws a mini candlestick chart for every open trade in your account.

Here's the clever part: EURUSD moves in tiny fractions like 0.0050, while BTCUSD swings hundreds of dollars. If you plotted them side by side with raw prices, one would be a flat line and the other would fill the screen. That's useless.

So the indicator normalizes everything using ATR (Average True Range). It basically asks: "how many ATRs has price moved from the entry?" — and that works the same way whether you're trading forex, crypto, gold, or indices. Every trade segment ends up at a similar height, so you can actually compare them visually.









Perfect for Scalpers

If you're scalping multiple pairs, speed is everything. You can't afford to flip between 6 chart windows just to check which trade needs attention. With this indicator, all your positions are lined up in a single view — you see which pair is moving, which one is stalling, and which one is about to hit a target. Green labels mean "doing well," red labels mean "check this now." You process that in a split second without ever leaving your main chart.

Set the timeframe to M5 or M15, drop Past Bars to 15 or 20, and you've got a tight, fast-updating command center for all your scalps.

How to Use It

Reading the Subwindow

Once you attach the indicator to any chart, it scans all your open trades and draws them left-to-right. Each trade block shows you:

Candlestick bars — Recent candles for that symbol. Green = bullish, red = bearish, just like your main chart. Yellow line — Your entry price. Red dashed line — Your Stop Loss (if you've set one). Blue dashed line — Your Take Profit (if you've set one). Trade label (top) — Shows the symbol and direction, like EURUSD BUY . BUY trades show in your bullish color, SELL in bearish. SL/TP info (below that) — Pip distances and/or risk ratio. Changes color based on whether you're closer to TP (good) or SL (not good). P&L label (bottom) — Your live profit or loss for this specific trade, including swap and commission.













Click a Trade to Open Its Chart

See something interesting? Just click the symbol label (the one that says GBPUSD SELL or whatever). A new chart window pops open for that pair, using the timeframe you selected in the settings. If you've set a template name in the settings, it gets applied automatically — so the chart opens already set up exactly how you like it.

Picking a Timeframe

By default, the indicator matches whatever timeframe your chart is on. But you can override that — attach it to an H1 chart and set TimeFrame = M15 if you want a more granular look.

A quick guide:

Scalping: Use M5 or M15 — fast, detailed, shows you the action.

Use M5 or M15 — fast, detailed, shows you the action. Intraday: M30 or H1 — nice balance of detail and structure.

M30 or H1 — nice balance of detail and structure. Swing trading: H4 or D1 — wider view, less noise.

The SL/TP Info Line — Explained

This is the second label line on each trade. Depending on your settings, it can show you up to three things:

Pip Distances

When you turn on Show SL & TP in pips, you'll see something like:

To TP: 45.3 pips / To SL: 28.7 pips

That's how far the current price is from your Take Profit and Stop Loss. Updates in real time.

Risk Ratio

Turn on Show SL & TP ratio and you get the live ratio added on:

To TP: 45.3 pips / To SL: 28.7 pips | 1:1.58

That 1:1.58 means you're 1.58x farther from your TP than your SL right now. So you're closer to SL. As price moves in your favor, the number drops — 1:0.50 means you're twice as close to TP as SL. Nice.

Want just the ratio without the pip text? Turn off Show SL & TP in pips and keep the ratio on. You'll just see 1:1.58 — clean and compact.

The Color Tells You Everything

Green — You're closer to TP. Things are going your way.

— You're closer to TP. Things are going your way. Red — You're closer to SL. Might want to keep an eye on this one.





The P&L Label

At the bottom of each trade you'll see something like P&L: 23.45 or P&L: -8.17 . This is your actual floating profit or loss — not just the raw price move, but including swap and commission too. So what you see is what you'd actually get.

Green when you're up, red when you're down. You can turn this off with the Show Profit & Loss setting if you prefer a cleaner look.

Settings Explained









Main Settings

Setting Default What It Does Prefix ABR_OT_ The naming prefix for all objects the indicator creates. Only change this if you're running into conflicts with another indicator. Refresh After Ticks 2 How often the subwindow redraws. Set to 1 for fastest updates, or bump it up to 5 if you want to go easier on your CPU. 2 is the sweet spot for most setups. TimeFrame Current Which timeframe to use for the candle data. Leave it on Current to match your chart, or pick a specific one like M15 or H1. Past Bars 30 How many candles to draw per trade. More bars = more history but takes more space. If you have lots of trades open, try dropping this to 15–20 so everything fits. Template Name (empty) Enter a template name here (like MySetup ) and it'll auto-apply when you click a trade label to open a new chart. Leave it blank to just open a plain chart.

Display Settings

Setting Default What It Does Horizontal Spacer 5 How many empty bars to put between each trade block. Crank it up for more breathing room, or drop it to 2–3 to fit more trades on screen. Vertical Margin Spacer 0.15 Adds padding above and below each trade segment so your labels don't get clipped. 0.15 means 15% padding. Bump it up if text feels cramped, lower it if you want a tighter view. Show SL & TP in pips true Turn this on to see To TP: X pips / To SL: Y pips on each trade. Turn it off if you only want the ratio or prefer a cleaner look. Show SL & TP ratio true Turn this on to see the live risk ratio like 1:1.35 . You can show it alongside the pips, or on its own — your call. Show Profit & Loss true Turn this on to see your floating P&L at the bottom of each trade. Turn it off if you just want to focus on the chart and SL/TP levels.

Color Settings

Setting Default What It Does Bullish Candle Color Lime Your up-candle color. Also used for the BUY label text. Bearish Candle Color Red Your down-candle color. Also used for the SELL label text. Separator Color Dark Gray The divider bars between trade segments. Background Color Black Background shading for the trade blocks. Open Price Line Yellow The solid line marking where you entered the trade. Stop Loss Line Red The dashed line marking your SL. Take Profit Line Dodger Blue The dashed line marking your TP. Profit Color Lime Used when a trade is in profit — for the P&L label and the SL/TP info when you're closer to TP. Loss Color Red Used when a trade is in loss — for the P&L label and the SL/TP info when you're closer to SL.





Tips & Tricks

Make a dedicated dashboard chart. Open any chart, attach this indicator, and keep it visible somewhere — second monitor, a corner of your screen, whatever works. That's your live trade command center now.

Open any chart, attach this indicator, and keep it visible somewhere — second monitor, a corner of your screen, whatever works. That's your live trade command center now. Use the template feature. Save your favorite chart setup as a template, put the name in the settings, and every time you click a trade label — boom, new chart, fully configured, ready to go.

Save your favorite chart setup as a template, put the name in the settings, and every time you click a trade label — boom, new chart, fully configured, ready to go. Match Past Bars to your trade count. Running 2–3 trades? 30 bars is perfect. Got 8–10 going? Drop to 15 so they all fit without scrolling.

Running 2–3 trades? 30 bars is perfect. Got 8–10 going? Drop to 15 so they all fit without scrolling. Read the colors first, numbers second. A wall of green = portfolio is heading toward targets. A red flash on one pair = that's the one you need to look at. You process colors way faster than numbers.

A wall of green = portfolio is heading toward targets. A red flash on one pair = that's the one you need to look at. You process colors way faster than numbers. Keep Refresh at 2–3. Setting it to 1 gets you the fastest updates, but with many trades open during volatile sessions, it can bog down your terminal. 2–3 keeps it smooth.

A Quick Note on Crypto & Exotic Pairs

Different brokers use different decimal precision for things like BTCUSD or XAUUSD. So the pip numbers might look really big compared to standard forex pairs. Don't worry — that's totally normal. The indicator reads your broker's exact Point size and Digits setting, so the numbers are always correct for your broker.

And the risk ratio? That's completely unaffected — since it's dividing one pip distance by another, the units cancel out. You always get a clean, meaningful number.

Wrapping Up

You don't need to jump between a dozen charts to manage your trades anymore. Attach Abiroid Ongoing Trades, set your colors and toggles, and you've got a live, real-time view of every position — price action, SL/TP distances, risk ratios, and P&L — all in one place.

Whether you're scalping 8 pairs on M5 or swing trading 3 positions on D1, it keeps you informed without getting in the way. Just let it run and focus on what matters — your trading.