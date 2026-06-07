How to Use Smart Money Concepts Correctly — Practical Trading Guide
Trading Systems

How to Use Smart Money Concepts Correctly — Practical Trading Guide

7 June 2026, 11:02
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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📘 How to Use Smart Money Concepts Correctly — A Practical Trading Guide

This guide explains how to trade with SMC logic using the Smart Market Concepts Indicator — not just what the settings do, but how to read structure, build bias, find entries, and avoid common mistakes.

Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5:

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5)
⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4)

For every input parameter, see the companion manual: Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)

📖 Contents

1) The SMC mindset · 2) Top-down workflow · 3) Reading structure · 4) Premium, discount & OTE · 5) Order blocks · 6) Fair value gaps · 7) Liquidity · 8) Sessions & timing · 9) Entry models · 10) Trade checklist · 11) Common mistakes · 12) Recommended setup

🧠 1) The SMC mindset

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is a price-action framework for reading institutional order flow through structure, liquidity, and imbalances. The indicator automates the markup — you provide the decision logic.

Three rules:

  • Structure first — Direction comes from swing structure (HH/HL or LH/LL), not one candle.
  • Location second — The same order block in premium vs discount is not the same trade.
  • Confirmation last — BOS, CHoCH, touches, and session timing confirm; they do not replace bias.

👉 Never trade a label. Trade the story: bias → location → liquidity → confirmation.

🔭 2) Top-down workflow (HTF → LTF)

Markets are fractal: the same SMC logic works on every timeframe. Use a top-down process:


Figure 1 — Top-down workflow: establish bias on HTF, mark POIs, execute on LTF.

Step Timeframe Question Indicator tools
1 Daily / 4H Bullish, bearish, or range? Swing structure, HH/HL/LH/LL, strong/weak
2 1H / 30M Premium or discount? Premium/discount zones, Fib/OTE
3 1H / 15M Where can price react? Swing OB, HTF FVG, PDH/PDL, EQH/EQL
4 5M / 15M When to enter? Internal CHoCH/BOS, internal OB, LTF FVG


Practical sequence:

  1. Define swing bias from the last swing BOS.
  2. Mark premium / discount / OTE on the current swing range.
  3. Mark POIs — OB, FVG, equal levels, prior day/week highs and lows.
  4. Wait for price to reach a POI aligned with bias.
  5. Drop to LTF for internal CHoCH or BOS in your direction.
  6. Enter at OB/FVG/OTE; stop beyond invalidation; target next liquidity pool.

💡 One chart, one job. HTF = bias and POIs. LTF = timing and execution.

🔄 3) Reading structure correctly


Figure 2 — Swing structure (solid) defines bias; internal structure (dashed) helps time entries.

Swing vs internal

Swing structure Internal structure
Role Bias (direction) Timing (entries)
Lines Solid, larger labels Dashed, smaller labels
Use Trend, HH/HL/LH/LL Scalp entries inside swing bias
  • Swing BOS → major trend continuation.
  • Swing CHoCH → possible reversal; reduce risk or wait for new bias.
  • Internal BOS → short-term continuation (often with trend).
  • Internal CHoCH → entry trigger after liquidity is taken.

Strong / weak highs and lows

In an uptrend: lows are strong, highs are weak (liquidity above).
In a downtrend: highs are strong, lows are weak (liquidity below).

Use Display Mode in Bars and display:

  • Historical  — study past structure and backtest ideas.
  • Present  — live trading with less clutter.

💰 4) Premium, discount & OTE


Figure 3 — Trade longs in discount and shorts in premium; OTE (0.618–0.786) refines entries.

From the current swing range:

  • Premium (top ~5%) — relatively expensive; favor shorts in bearish bias.
  • Equilibrium (~50%) — fair value; need extra confluence.
  • Discount (bottom ~5%) — relatively cheap; favor longs in bullish bias.

Core rule:

  • Bullish bias → longs in discount, ideally in OTE (0.618–0.786).
  • Bearish bias → shorts in premium, ideally in OTE.

Enable Premium & Discount and Fibonacci / OTE together. The best POIs are where OB or FVG overlaps OTE inside the correct zone.

📦 5) Order blocks — how to use them


Figure 4 — Wait for price to retrace into OB/FVG; enter on reaction, not on the break alone.

An order block is the last opposite candle before an impulsive structural break.

  • Swing OB → HTF points of interest.
  • Internal OB → LTF entry zones after confirmation.
  • OB filter (ATR / CMR) → removes noise-sized blocks.
  • Mitigation (Close / High-Low) → defines when a block is consumed.

Valid OB workflow:

  1. OB forms after confirmed BOS.
  2. Price retraces into the block.
  3. You see reaction — rejection wick, internal CHoCH, engulfing on LTF.
  4. Block fails if price mitigates through without reaction.

Confluence stack (stronger setups): Swing OB + correct zone + internal OB inside + FVG overlap + OTE + session kill zone.

🟩 6) Fair value gaps (FVG)

An FVG is a three-candle imbalance — price moved too fast and left an inefficient zone.

  • FVG Timeframe — use HTF for quality, chart TF for precision.
  • Auto threshold — filters insignificant gaps.
  • Extend FVG — track future interaction.

Rules:

  1. FVG from displacement beats FVG from slow chop.
  2. FVG with structure (after BOS) beats random gaps.
  3. FVG in the correct premium/discount zone beats FVG against location.
  4. First touch often gives the best reaction.

After liquidity sweep + internal CHoCH, the FVG created by that leg is a classic entry zone. Use FVG touch alerts so you do not miss retests.

💧 7) Liquidity — EQH/EQL & MTF levels


Figure 5 — Classic sequence: liquidity build → sweep → CHoCH → expansion to next pool.

Liquidity pools sit above highs and below lows (stops, breakout orders).

Equal highs / equal lows (EQH / EQL)

Equal levels = stacked liquidity. Price often:

  1. Sweeps EQH/EQL,
  2. Prints CHoCH,
  3. Targets liquidity on the opposite side.

Multi-timeframe highs & lows

PDH/PDL — intraday reactions.
PWH/PWL — weekly context.
PMH/PML — macro reference.

Enable only the levels you trade. Too many lines = analysis paralysis.

Liquidity sequence:

Build liquidity → Sweep → CHoCH → Return to OB/FVG → Target next pool

🕒 8) Sessions, kill zones & silver bullets


Figure 6 — Align entries with active sessions and kill zones; not every hour is equal.

SMC is time-sensitive. The indicator supports major sessions, kill zones, and silver bullets with a global time offset for broker time.

Window Typical behavior
Asia Consolidation, range, liquidity build
London Volatility expansion, structure breaks
New York Continuation or reversal, high participation
Kill zones Short windows — sweeps and impulsive moves
Silver bullets Narrow ICT-style entry windows

Setup tips:

  1. Set Session Time Offset Hours to match your broker.
  2. Start with London + New York.
  3. Use  SessionsAtBottom  for timing overview or  SessionsAtPrice  to see overlap with OB/FVG.
  4. Toggle Sessions from the control panel during active hours.

💡 If bias is bullish in discount but Asia is flat, wait for London/NY kill zone before triggering on LTF.

🎯 9) Entry models (step by step)

Model A — Trend continuation (most common)

Bullish example:

  1. 4H — Swing bullish BOS; HH/HL intact.
  2. 1H — Price in discount; mark swing OB or HTF bullish FVG.
  3. Wait — Pullback into POI.
  4. 15M — Sweep of EQL or local low; internal bullish CHoCH.
  5. Entry — Internal OB or FVG from CHoCH leg; stop below sweep.
  6. Target — Weak high, EQH, or PDH.

Bearish: mirror in premium with bearish CHoCH; target weak low or PDL.

Model B — Reversal after liquidity sweep

  1. Price runs EQH or PDH into extension.
  2. Swing CHoCH (or strong internal CHoCH + failure to make new HH).
  3. Entry on retest of OB/FVG from reversal leg.
  4. Target equilibrium or opposite range side.

Model C — MTF level reaction

  1. HTF bias bullish.
  2. Pullback to PWL or PDL (discount + key level).
  3. Reaction + internal BOS/CHoCH.
  4. Entry at OB/FVG; target PWH or swing high.

✅ 10) Pre-trade checklist

Before every trade:

  • ☐ Swing bias clear (last swing BOS direction)
  • ☐ Trade with bias (or deliberate reversal with sweep + CHoCH)
  • ☐ Entry in correct premium/discount zone
  •  POI marked (OB, FVG, OTE, or MTF level)
  •  Liquidity story clear (swept vs targeted)
  •  LTF confirmation (internal CHoCH or BOS)
  • ☐ Stop beyond structural invalidation
  • ☐ Target at next liquidity pool
  • ☐ R:R ≥ 1:2 (ideally 1:3)
  • ☐ Session supports the move (optional filter)

If three or more are unchecked → no trade.

⚠️ 11) Common mistakes

Mistake Fix
Trading every BOS/CHoCH Swing = bias; internal = entry only
Ignoring premium/discount Long in discount / short in premium
Chasing displacement Wait for retrace to OB/FVG/OTE
Too many features ON Start minimal; add tools gradually
No HTF context Mark PDH/PWH on HTF; LTF for entry
OB before BOS OB valid after structural break
Trading Asia like London Use sessions and kill zones
No invalidation Stop beyond sweep or swing point

⚙️ 12) Recommended indicator setup

Beginner (clean chart)

  • Historical  or  Present
  • Swing structure + swing points + strong/weak
  • Premium/discount + Fib/OTE
  • Internal structure + internal OB (last 3–5)
  • EQH/EQL + previous day H/L
  • Sessions: London + NY,  SessionsAtBottom
  • Control panel ON

Intermediate

  • Add swing OB, FVG (auto threshold ON), previous week H/L
  • Kill zones + one silver bullet
  • Alerts: swing CHoCH, OB touch, EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL touch

Advanced

  • HTF FVG timeframe above chart TF
  • Previous month H/L
  • Full session suite with custom times
  • Custom alerts matched to your playbook only

Quick reference

Tool Answers
Swing BOS/CHoCH Where is the market going?
Internal BOS/CHoCH When should I act?
Premium/Discount + OTE Is price expensive or cheap?
Order blocks Where did direction shift?
FVG Where is price inefficient?
EQH/EQL + MTF H/L Where is liquidity?
Sessions When is participation highest?

📌 Final word

The Smart Market Concepts Indicator saves drawing time so you can focus on context. The edge is not more lines — it is aligning structure, location, liquidity, and timing before you risk capital.

Master the sequence: Bias → Location → Liquidity → Confirmation → Entry.

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5)
⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4)

Questions and feedback are welcome — they help improve both the tool and future guides.