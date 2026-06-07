How to Use Smart Money Concepts Correctly — Practical Trading Guide

📘 How to Use Smart Money Concepts Correctly — A Practical Trading Guide

This guide explains how to trade with SMC logic using the Smart Market Concepts Indicator — not just what the settings do, but how to read structure, build bias, find entries, and avoid common mistakes.

Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5:

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5)

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4)

For every input parameter, see the companion manual: Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)

📖 Contents

1) The SMC mindset · 2) Top-down workflow · 3) Reading structure · 4) Premium, discount & OTE · 5) Order blocks · 6) Fair value gaps · 7) Liquidity · 8) Sessions & timing · 9) Entry models · 10) Trade checklist · 11) Common mistakes · 12) Recommended setup

🧠 1) The SMC mindset

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is a price-action framework for reading institutional order flow through structure, liquidity, and imbalances. The indicator automates the markup — you provide the decision logic.

Three rules:

Structure first — Direction comes from swing structure (HH/HL or LH/LL), not one candle.

— Direction comes from swing structure (HH/HL or LH/LL), not one candle. Location second — The same order block in premium vs discount is not the same trade.

— The same order block in premium vs discount is not the same trade. Confirmation last — BOS, CHoCH, touches, and session timing confirm; they do not replace bias.

👉 Never trade a label. Trade the story: bias → location → liquidity → confirmation.

🔭 2) Top-down workflow (HTF → LTF)

Markets are fractal: the same SMC logic works on every timeframe. Use a top-down process:



Figure 1 — Top-down workflow: establish bias on HTF, mark POIs, execute on LTF.

Step Timeframe Question Indicator tools 1 Daily / 4H Bullish, bearish, or range? Swing structure, HH/HL/LH/LL, strong/weak 2 1H / 30M Premium or discount? Premium/discount zones, Fib/OTE 3 1H / 15M Where can price react? Swing OB, HTF FVG, PDH/PDL, EQH/EQL 4 5M / 15M When to enter? Internal CHoCH/BOS, internal OB, LTF FVG





Practical sequence:

Define swing bias from the last swing BOS. Mark premium / discount / OTE on the current swing range. Mark POIs — OB, FVG, equal levels, prior day/week highs and lows. Wait for price to reach a POI aligned with bias. Drop to LTF for internal CHoCH or BOS in your direction. Enter at OB/FVG/OTE; stop beyond invalidation; target next liquidity pool.

💡 One chart, one job. HTF = bias and POIs. LTF = timing and execution.

🔄 3) Reading structure correctly



Figure 2 — Swing structure (solid) defines bias; internal structure (dashed) helps time entries.

Swing vs internal

Swing structure Internal structure Role Bias (direction) Timing (entries) Lines Solid, larger labels Dashed, smaller labels Use Trend, HH/HL/LH/LL Scalp entries inside swing bias

Swing BOS → major trend continuation.

→ major trend continuation. Swing CHoCH → possible reversal; reduce risk or wait for new bias.

→ possible reversal; reduce risk or wait for new bias. Internal BOS → short-term continuation (often with trend).

→ short-term continuation (often with trend). Internal CHoCH → entry trigger after liquidity is taken.

Strong / weak highs and lows

In an uptrend: lows are strong, highs are weak (liquidity above).

In a downtrend: highs are strong, lows are weak (liquidity below).

Use Display Mode in Bars and display:

Historical — study past structure and backtest ideas.

— study past structure and backtest ideas. Present — live trading with less clutter.

💰 4) Premium, discount & OTE



Figure 3 — Trade longs in discount and shorts in premium; OTE (0.618–0.786) refines entries.

From the current swing range:

Premium (top ~5%) — relatively expensive; favor shorts in bearish bias.

(top ~5%) — relatively expensive; favor shorts in bearish bias. Equilibrium (~50%) — fair value; need extra confluence.

(~50%) — fair value; need extra confluence. Discount (bottom ~5%) — relatively cheap; favor longs in bullish bias.

Core rule:

Bullish bias → longs in discount , ideally in OTE (0.618–0.786).

, ideally in (0.618–0.786). Bearish bias → shorts in premium, ideally in OTE.

Enable Premium & Discount and Fibonacci / OTE together. The best POIs are where OB or FVG overlaps OTE inside the correct zone.

📦 5) Order blocks — how to use them



Figure 4 — Wait for price to retrace into OB/FVG; enter on reaction, not on the break alone.

An order block is the last opposite candle before an impulsive structural break.

Swing OB → HTF points of interest.

→ HTF points of interest. Internal OB → LTF entry zones after confirmation.

→ LTF entry zones after confirmation. OB filter (ATR / CMR) → removes noise-sized blocks.

→ removes noise-sized blocks. Mitigation (Close / High-Low) → defines when a block is consumed.

Valid OB workflow:

OB forms after confirmed BOS. Price retraces into the block. You see reaction — rejection wick, internal CHoCH, engulfing on LTF. Block fails if price mitigates through without reaction.

Confluence stack (stronger setups): Swing OB + correct zone + internal OB inside + FVG overlap + OTE + session kill zone.

🟩 6) Fair value gaps (FVG)

An FVG is a three-candle imbalance — price moved too fast and left an inefficient zone.

FVG Timeframe — use HTF for quality, chart TF for precision.

— use HTF for quality, chart TF for precision. Auto threshold — filters insignificant gaps.

— filters insignificant gaps. Extend FVG — track future interaction.

Rules:

FVG from displacement beats FVG from slow chop. FVG with structure (after BOS) beats random gaps. FVG in the correct premium/discount zone beats FVG against location. First touch often gives the best reaction.

After liquidity sweep + internal CHoCH, the FVG created by that leg is a classic entry zone. Use FVG touch alerts so you do not miss retests.

💧 7) Liquidity — EQH/EQL & MTF levels



Figure 5 — Classic sequence: liquidity build → sweep → CHoCH → expansion to next pool.

Liquidity pools sit above highs and below lows (stops, breakout orders).

Equal highs / equal lows (EQH / EQL)

Equal levels = stacked liquidity. Price often:

Sweeps EQH/EQL, Prints CHoCH, Targets liquidity on the opposite side.

Multi-timeframe highs & lows

PDH/PDL — intraday reactions.

PWH/PWL — weekly context.

PMH/PML — macro reference.

Enable only the levels you trade. Too many lines = analysis paralysis.

Liquidity sequence:

Build liquidity → Sweep → CHoCH → Return to OB/FVG → Target next pool

🕒 8) Sessions, kill zones & silver bullets



Figure 6 — Align entries with active sessions and kill zones; not every hour is equal.

SMC is time-sensitive. The indicator supports major sessions, kill zones, and silver bullets with a global time offset for broker time.

Window Typical behavior Asia Consolidation, range, liquidity build London Volatility expansion, structure breaks New York Continuation or reversal, high participation Kill zones Short windows — sweeps and impulsive moves Silver bullets Narrow ICT-style entry windows

Setup tips:

Set Session Time Offset Hours to match your broker. Start with London + New York. Use SessionsAtBottom for timing overview or SessionsAtPrice to see overlap with OB/FVG. Toggle Sessions from the control panel during active hours.

💡 If bias is bullish in discount but Asia is flat, wait for London/NY kill zone before triggering on LTF.

🎯 9) Entry models (step by step)

Model A — Trend continuation (most common)

Bullish example:

4H — Swing bullish BOS; HH/HL intact. 1H — Price in discount; mark swing OB or HTF bullish FVG. Wait — Pullback into POI. 15M — Sweep of EQL or local low; internal bullish CHoCH. Entry — Internal OB or FVG from CHoCH leg; stop below sweep. Target — Weak high, EQH, or PDH.

Bearish: mirror in premium with bearish CHoCH; target weak low or PDL.

Model B — Reversal after liquidity sweep

Price runs EQH or PDH into extension. Swing CHoCH (or strong internal CHoCH + failure to make new HH). Entry on retest of OB/FVG from reversal leg. Target equilibrium or opposite range side.

Model C — MTF level reaction

HTF bias bullish. Pullback to PWL or PDL (discount + key level). Reaction + internal BOS/CHoCH. Entry at OB/FVG; target PWH or swing high.

✅ 10) Pre-trade checklist

Before every trade:

☐ Swing bias clear (last swing BOS direction)

☐ Trade with bias (or deliberate reversal with sweep + CHoCH)

bias (or deliberate reversal with sweep + CHoCH) ☐ Entry in correct premium/discount zone

zone ☐ POI marked (OB, FVG, OTE, or MTF level)

marked (OB, FVG, OTE, or MTF level) ☐ Liquidity story clear (swept vs targeted)

clear (swept vs targeted) ☐ LTF confirmation (internal CHoCH or BOS)

(internal CHoCH or BOS) ☐ Stop beyond structural invalidation

☐ Target at next liquidity pool

☐ R:R ≥ 1:2 (ideally 1:3)

☐ Session supports the move (optional filter)

If three or more are unchecked → no trade.

⚠️ 11) Common mistakes

Mistake Fix Trading every BOS/CHoCH Swing = bias; internal = entry only Ignoring premium/discount Long in discount / short in premium Chasing displacement Wait for retrace to OB/FVG/OTE Too many features ON Start minimal; add tools gradually No HTF context Mark PDH/PWH on HTF; LTF for entry OB before BOS OB valid after structural break Trading Asia like London Use sessions and kill zones No invalidation Stop beyond sweep or swing point

⚙️ 12) Recommended indicator setup

Beginner (clean chart)

Historical or Present

or Present Swing structure + swing points + strong/weak

Premium/discount + Fib/OTE

Internal structure + internal OB (last 3–5)

EQH/EQL + previous day H/L

Sessions: London + NY, SessionsAtBottom

SessionsAtBottom Control panel ON

Intermediate

Add swing OB, FVG (auto threshold ON), previous week H/L

Kill zones + one silver bullet

Alerts: swing CHoCH, OB touch, EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL touch

Advanced

HTF FVG timeframe above chart TF

Previous month H/L

Full session suite with custom times

Custom alerts matched to your playbook only

Quick reference

Tool Answers Swing BOS/CHoCH Where is the market going? Internal BOS/CHoCH When should I act? Premium/Discount + OTE Is price expensive or cheap? Order blocks Where did direction shift? FVG Where is price inefficient? EQH/EQL + MTF H/L Where is liquidity? Sessions When is participation highest?

📌 Final word

The Smart Market Concepts Indicator saves drawing time so you can focus on context. The edge is not more lines — it is aligning structure, location, liquidity, and timing before you risk capital.

Master the sequence: Bias → Location → Liquidity → Confirmation → Entry.

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5)

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4)

Questions and feedback are welcome — they help improve both the tool and future guides.