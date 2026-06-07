Smart Market Concepts Indicator - Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)
Trading Systems

Smart Market Concepts Indicator - Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)

7 June 2026, 11:02
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
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📘Smart Market Concepts Indicator – Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)

This document explains the parameters of the Smart Market Concepts indicator as well as the underlying trading concepts used in its logic.

The indicator is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on the MQL5 Market:

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178131
⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178130

📖 Contents

1) Bars and Display · 2) Chart Colors · 3) Control Panel · 4) Candle Timer · 5) Internal Structure · 6) Swing Structure · 7) Order Blocks · 8) Equal High / Low · 9) Fair Value Gaps · 10) Highs & Lows MTF · 11) Premium / Discount · 12) Fibonacci / OTE · 13) Sessions · 14) Font Sizes · 15) Alerts

🔧 Bars and Display

This is the first section in Inputs. It covers calculation scope, how drawings are shown, visual style, and trend-based candle coloring.

Calculation Bars – Number of historical candles processed on first attach.  0  = entire available history (may reduce performance on large charts). Lower values improve speed with less historical context.

Display Mode – Controls whether all historical drawings are kept or only the latest ones.

    • Historical  – Full structure history on the chart (default)
    • Present  – Keeps only the latest structure; older objects are removed for a cleaner chart

Color Style – Visual theme without affecting logic.

    • Colored  – Uses your input colors (default)
    • Monochrome  – Gray-toned theme for all indicator visuals

Show Trend Candles – Paints candle bodies based on internal trend direction, helping align with short-term market bias.

🎨 Chart Colors

Apply Chart Colors on Attach – Applies a custom chart theme when the indicator loads.

Background / Foreground / Grid / Bar & Candle colors / Line / Volumes / Bid / Ask / Stop levels – Customize chart appearance. Set any color to  None  to hide that element.

💡 This section only affects chart styling, not indicator logic.

🖥 Control Panel

Show Control Panel – On-chart panel to toggle features without opening Inputs.

Panel Draggable – Drag the panel by the SMC Controls header.

Panel Corner / Panel Offset X / Panel Offset Y – Panel position on the chart.

Font Size Panel – Panel text size ( 0  = default 9 pt).

From the panel you can toggle:

    • Mode   Historical  or  Present
    • Style   Colored  or  Monochrome
    • Trend candles, candle timer, internal/swing structure, internal confluence, swing points, strong/weak labels, internal/swing OB, EQH/EQL, FVG, auto FVG threshold, prev day/week/month H/L, premium/discount, Fibonacci/OTE, and sessions

Use − / + to minimize or expand the panel.

⏱ Candle Timer

Show Candle Timer – Live countdown until the current candle closes.

Candle Timer Corner / Offset X / Offset Y – Timer label position.

Candle Timer Font Size / Text Color – Visual customization.

Candle Timer Show Daily Percent – Optionally appends daily % change to the countdown.

🔄 Internal Structure

Show Internal Structure – Internal BOS and CHoCH labels with dashed lines.

Internal structure uses a fixed 5-bar pivot lookback (5 bars left + 5 bars right). This is not configurable in Inputs.

Internal Bull Filter / Internal Bear Filter – Per side, choose what to display:

    • ShowAll  – BOS and CHoCH
    • ShowBOS  – Break of Structure only
    • ShowCHoCH  – Change of Character only

Internal Bull Color / Internal Bear Color – Colors for bullish and bearish internal structure.

Use Internal Confluence Filter – Requires a minimum wick/body ratio before confirming an internal break.

Font Size Internal Structure – Label size ( 0  = default).

📌 Concepts – Market Structure (BOS & CHoCH)

A Break of Structure (BOS) occurs when price continues the trend by breaking a previous high in an uptrend or a previous low in a downtrend.

A Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs when price breaks structure against the current trend, signaling a potential reversal.

Internal structure = short-term shifts. Swing structure = major structure.

🔁 Swing Structure

Show Swing Structure – Swing BOS and CHoCH with solid lines and larger labels.

Swing Bull Filter / Swing Bear Filter – Same options as internal:  ShowAll ,  ShowBOS , or  ShowCHoCH .

Swing Bull Color / Swing Bear Color – Colors for bullish and bearish swing structure.

Font Size Swing Structure – BOS/CHoCH label size.

Show Swing Points – Labels swing pivots as HH, HL, LH, LL.

Font Size Swing Points – Swing point label size.

Swing Length – Bars left + right for swing pivot detection. Lower = faster but noisier; higher = slower but cleaner.

Show Strong Weak Labels – Strong/Weak High/Low at trailing swing extremes.

Font Size Strong Weak – Strong/weak label size.

📌 Concepts – Strong vs Weak Highs/Lows

A strong high or low supports trend continuation and is less likely to break.

A weak high or low is more likely to be taken by price.

  • In an uptrend → lows are strong, highs are weak
  • In a downtrend → highs are strong, lows are weak

Weak levels are common liquidity targets; strong levels tend to hold.

📦 Order Blocks

Show Internal Order Blocks – Rectangles for internal (short-term) order blocks.

Internal OB Show Last – Max recent internal OB boxes on chart.

Show Swing Order Blocks – Rectangles for swing-level order blocks.

Swing OB Show Last – Max recent swing OB boxes on chart.

Order Block Filter – Minimum block size:

    • ATR  – Average True Range
    • CMR  – Candle mean range

Order Block Mitigation – How blocks are invalidated:

    • MitigateClose  – On candle close through the block
    • MitigateHighLow  – On high/low touch (default)

Internal Bull OB Color / Internal Bear OB Color – Internal block fill colors.

Swing Bull OB Color / Swing Bear OB Color – Swing block fill colors.

📌 Concepts – Order Blocks & Mitigation

An order block is the price area where a directional shift begins — typically the last opposite candle before an impulsive move.

  • Bullish OB → confirmed when price breaks the last confirmed high (BOS)
  • Bearish OB → confirmed when price breaks the last confirmed low

Mitigation is when price returns to the block; invalidated blocks are removed per your mitigation setting.

⚖️ Equal High / Low (EQH / EQL)

Show Equal High Low – Detects and labels equal highs and equal lows.

Equal Bars Confirmation – Bars on each side of the pivot to confirm EQH/EQL.

Equal Level Threshold – Max distance between levels (ATR multiplier).

Font Size EQH EQL – Label size.

🟩 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Show Fair Value Gaps – Bullish and bearish FVG rectangles.

Use Auto FVG Threshold – Filters small gaps using average candle movement.

FVG Timeframe – Timeframe for FVG detection (can be higher than the chart).

Bull FVG Color / Bear FVG Color – Box colors.

FVG Extend Bars – Bars to extend boxes to the right.

Auto FVG threshold can also be toggled from the control panel.

📌 Concepts – Fair Value Gaps (Imbalance)

An FVG forms when price moves aggressively, leaving a gap between candles with little trading.

  • Bullish FVG – Low of candle 3 above high of candle 1
  • Bearish FVG – High of candle 3 below low of candle 1

Price often returns to rebalance. FVGs can act as support (bullish) or resistance (bearish).

💡 Strong impulsive moves leave larger gaps. Auto-threshold keeps the chart focused on meaningful imbalances.

📊 Highs & Lows MTF

Show Previous Day HL – Previous day high/low (style and color).

Show Previous Week HL – Previous week high/low.

Show Previous Month HL – Previous month high/low.

Font Size Default – Label size for PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, PMH/PML.

Widely used as liquidity references and structure anchors.

💰 Premium & Discount

Show Premium Discount Zones – Premium, equilibrium, and discount boxes from the current swing range.

Premium Zone Color – Top ~5% of range (expensive zone).

Equilibrium Zone Color – Middle band around 50%.

Discount Zone Color – Bottom ~5% of range (cheap zone).

Premium Discount Opacity – Fill opacity ( 0  = outline only,  1–100  = filled).

Premium Discount Label Style   PDDefault  or  PDBubble .

Font Size Premium Discount – Zone label size.

📌 Concepts – Premium & Discount

Defined from the range between the current swing high and swing low:

    • Above 50% → premium (relatively expensive)
    • Below 50% → discount (relatively cheap)

The range adapts to structure — not fixed levels.

📐 Fibonacci / OTE

Show Fib OTE Levels – Draws 0.618 and 0.786 on the current swing range.

Bull Fib OTE Color / Bear Fib OTE Color – Colors by trend direction.

Fib OTE Label Style   FibDefault  or  FibBubble .

Font Size Fib OTE – Fibonacci label size.

📌 Concepts – Optimal Trade Entry (OTE)

OTE is a refined zone within premium or discount, typically between 62% and 79% retracement of the swing range.

  • Uptrend → OTE in discount (buy area)
  • Downtrend → OTE in premium (sell area)

Targets deeper retracements for better risk-to-reward. Combine with structure, OB, FVG, and liquidity levels.

🕒 Sessions

Sessions Display – How sessions appear:

    • SessionsNone  – Hidden in Inputs (can enable from panel; defaults to bottom timeline when toggled ON)
    • SessionsAtBottom  – Timeline at bottom of chart
    • SessionsAtPrice  – Boxes around price action

Sessions Opacity – Band fill ( 0  = outline only).

Session Time Offset Hours – Shifts all sessions to match broker time.

Font Size Sessions – Session label size.

Major sessions

Each has: show on/off, time range, label, color — Frankfurt, London, New York, Sydney, Tokyo

Silver bullets

London, New York, NY PM — custom time, label, color

Kill zones

Asia, London AM, New York, London PM — custom time, label, color

Up to 12 time slots (markets + silver bullets + kill zones).

📌 Concepts – Sessions, Kill Zones & Silver Bullet

Sessions – Forex runs 24h across Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, and New York. London and New York are usually the most active.

Kill zones – Short windows of higher liquidity and volatility (session opens, overlaps). More BOS/CHoCH and stop runs are common here.

Silver Bullet – Narrow intraday window (often London or NY) where liquidity, structure, and imbalances align for high-probability setups.

Combine sessions with structure, OB, FVG, and premium/discount for better timing.

🔤 Font Sizes

Font sizes live inside each feature section in Inputs (not one global block):

Section in Inputs Parameter
Control Panel                  
fontSizePanel
Candle Timer
candleTimerFontSize
Internal Structure
fontSizeInternalStructure
Swing Structure
fontSizeSwingStructure
Swing Points
fontSizeSwingPoints
Strong / Weak
fontSizeStrongWeak
EQH / EQL
fontSizeEQH_EQL
Highs & Lows MTF
fontSizeDefault
Premium & Discount
fontSizePremiumDiscount
Fibonacci / OTE
fontSizeFibOTE
Sessions
fontSizeSessions


0  = default for that section. Affects labels only, not logic.

🔔 Alerts

Alert delivery

    • Alert Terminal Popup – Terminal  Alert()
    • Alert Mobile Push   SendNotification()
    • Alert Email   SendMail()  (SMTP in terminal settings)
    • Alert Custom Event ID – Custom chart event for EAs/scripts ( 0  = off)

Enable at least one delivery method.

Alert conditions

Structure breaks – Swing +BOS/−BOS/+CHoCH/−CHoCH; Internal +iBOS/−iBOS/+iCHoCH/−iCHoCH

Order blocks – Internal and swing OB breakouts

EQH / EQL – Equal highs and equal lows detected

FVG – Bullish and bearish FVG created

Touch (once per bar) – Internal/swing OB touch; FVG touch; premium/discount/equilibrium touch; PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, PMH/PML touch; Fibonacci touch ( alertFibLevel , e.g.  0.618  or  0.786 )

Swing points (bar close) – HH, HL, LH, LL created

💡 Sessions do not trigger alerts — alerts focus on structure and price-level interaction.

📩 Support

Questions or feedback are welcome.

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178131
⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178130