

📘Smart Market Concepts Indicator – Complete SMC Guide (Concepts + Settings)

This document explains the parameters of the Smart Market Concepts indicator as well as the underlying trading concepts used in its logic. The indicator is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on the MQL5 Market: ⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178131

⬇️ Smart Market Concepts (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178130

📖 Contents

1) Bars and Display · 2) Chart Colors · 3) Control Panel · 4) Candle Timer · 5) Internal Structure · 6) Swing Structure · 7) Order Blocks · 8) Equal High / Low · 9) Fair Value Gaps · 10) Highs & Lows MTF · 11) Premium / Discount · 12) Fibonacci / OTE · 13) Sessions · 14) Font Sizes · 15) Alerts

🔧 Bars and Display

This is the first section in Inputs. It covers calculation scope, how drawings are shown, visual style, and trend-based candle coloring. Calculation Bars – Number of historical candles processed on first attach. 0 = entire available history (may reduce performance on large charts). Lower values improve speed with less historical context. Display Mode – Controls whether all historical drawings are kept or only the latest ones.

Historical – Full structure history on the chart (default)

– Full structure history on the chart (default)

Present – Keeps only the latest structure; older objects are removed for a cleaner chart

Color Style – Visual theme without affecting logic.

Colored – Uses your input colors (default)

– Uses your input colors (default)

Monochrome – Gray-toned theme for all indicator visuals

Show Trend Candles – Paints candle bodies based on internal trend direction, helping align with short-term market bias.

🎨 Chart Colors

Apply Chart Colors on Attach – Applies a custom chart theme when the indicator loads. Background / Foreground / Grid / Bar & Candle colors / Line / Volumes / Bid / Ask / Stop levels – Customize chart appearance. Set any color to None to hide that element. 💡 This section only affects chart styling, not indicator logic.

🖥 Control Panel

Show Control Panel – On-chart panel to toggle features without opening Inputs. Panel Draggable – Drag the panel by the SMC Controls header. Panel Corner / Panel Offset X / Panel Offset Y – Panel position on the chart. Font Size Panel – Panel text size ( 0 = default 9 pt). From the panel you can toggle:

Mode – Historical or Present

– Historical or Present

Style – Colored or Monochrome

– Colored or Monochrome

Trend candles, candle timer, internal/swing structure, internal confluence, swing points, strong/weak labels, internal/swing OB, EQH/EQL, FVG, auto FVG threshold, prev day/week/month H/L, premium/discount, Fibonacci/OTE, and sessions

Use − / + to minimize or expand the panel.

⏱ Candle Timer

Show Candle Timer – Live countdown until the current candle closes. Candle Timer Corner / Offset X / Offset Y – Timer label position. Candle Timer Font Size / Text Color – Visual customization. Candle Timer Show Daily Percent – Optionally appends daily % change to the countdown.

🔄 Internal Structure

Show Internal Structure – Internal BOS and CHoCH labels with dashed lines. Internal structure uses a fixed 5-bar pivot lookback (5 bars left + 5 bars right). This is not configurable in Inputs. Internal Bull Filter / Internal Bear Filter – Per side, choose what to display:

ShowAll – BOS and CHoCH

– BOS and CHoCH

ShowBOS – Break of Structure only

– Break of Structure only

ShowCHoCH – Change of Character only

Internal Bull Color / Internal Bear Color – Colors for bullish and bearish internal structure. Use Internal Confluence Filter – Requires a minimum wick/body ratio before confirming an internal break. Font Size Internal Structure – Label size ( 0 = default).

📌 Concepts – Market Structure (BOS & CHoCH) A Break of Structure (BOS) occurs when price continues the trend by breaking a previous high in an uptrend or a previous low in a downtrend. A Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs when price breaks structure against the current trend, signaling a potential reversal. Internal structure = short-term shifts. Swing structure = major structure.

🔁 Swing Structure

Show Swing Structure – Swing BOS and CHoCH with solid lines and larger labels. Swing Bull Filter / Swing Bear Filter – Same options as internal: ShowAll , ShowBOS , or ShowCHoCH . Swing Bull Color / Swing Bear Color – Colors for bullish and bearish swing structure. Font Size Swing Structure – BOS/CHoCH label size. Show Swing Points – Labels swing pivots as HH, HL, LH, LL. Font Size Swing Points – Swing point label size. Swing Length – Bars left + right for swing pivot detection. Lower = faster but noisier; higher = slower but cleaner. Show Strong Weak Labels – Strong/Weak High/Low at trailing swing extremes. Font Size Strong Weak – Strong/weak label size.

📌 Concepts – Strong vs Weak Highs/Lows A strong high or low supports trend continuation and is less likely to break. A weak high or low is more likely to be taken by price.

In an uptrend → lows are strong, highs are weak

In a downtrend → highs are strong, lows are weak Weak levels are common liquidity targets; strong levels tend to hold.

📦 Order Blocks

Show Internal Order Blocks – Rectangles for internal (short-term) order blocks. Internal OB Show Last – Max recent internal OB boxes on chart. Show Swing Order Blocks – Rectangles for swing-level order blocks. Swing OB Show Last – Max recent swing OB boxes on chart. Order Block Filter – Minimum block size:

ATR – Average True Range

– Average True Range

CMR – Candle mean range

Order Block Mitigation – How blocks are invalidated:

MitigateClose – On candle close through the block

– On candle close through the block

MitigateHighLow – On high/low touch (default)

Internal Bull OB Color / Internal Bear OB Color – Internal block fill colors. Swing Bull OB Color / Swing Bear OB Color – Swing block fill colors.

📌 Concepts – Order Blocks & Mitigation An order block is the price area where a directional shift begins — typically the last opposite candle before an impulsive move. Bullish OB → confirmed when price breaks the last confirmed high (BOS)

Bearish OB → confirmed when price breaks the last confirmed low Mitigation is when price returns to the block; invalidated blocks are removed per your mitigation setting.

⚖️ Equal High / Low (EQH / EQL)

Show Equal High Low – Detects and labels equal highs and equal lows. Equal Bars Confirmation – Bars on each side of the pivot to confirm EQH/EQL. Equal Level Threshold – Max distance between levels (ATR multiplier). Font Size EQH EQL – Label size.

🟩 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Show Fair Value Gaps – Bullish and bearish FVG rectangles. Use Auto FVG Threshold – Filters small gaps using average candle movement. FVG Timeframe – Timeframe for FVG detection (can be higher than the chart). Bull FVG Color / Bear FVG Color – Box colors. FVG Extend Bars – Bars to extend boxes to the right. Auto FVG threshold can also be toggled from the control panel.

📌 Concepts – Fair Value Gaps (Imbalance) An FVG forms when price moves aggressively, leaving a gap between candles with little trading. Bullish FVG – Low of candle 3 above high of candle 1

Bearish FVG – High of candle 3 below low of candle 1 Price often returns to rebalance. FVGs can act as support (bullish) or resistance (bearish). 💡 Strong impulsive moves leave larger gaps. Auto-threshold keeps the chart focused on meaningful imbalances.

📊 Highs & Lows MTF

Show Previous Day HL – Previous day high/low (style and color). Show Previous Week HL – Previous week high/low. Show Previous Month HL – Previous month high/low. Font Size Default – Label size for PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, PMH/PML. Widely used as liquidity references and structure anchors.

💰 Premium & Discount

Show Premium Discount Zones – Premium, equilibrium, and discount boxes from the current swing range. Premium Zone Color – Top ~5% of range (expensive zone). Equilibrium Zone Color – Middle band around 50%. Discount Zone Color – Bottom ~5% of range (cheap zone). Premium Discount Opacity – Fill opacity ( 0 = outline only, 1–100 = filled). Premium Discount Label Style – PDDefault or PDBubble . Font Size Premium Discount – Zone label size.

📌 Concepts – Premium & Discount

Defined from the range between the current swing high and swing low:

Above 50% → premium (relatively expensive)

(relatively expensive)

Below 50% → discount (relatively cheap)

The range adapts to structure — not fixed levels.

📐 Fibonacci / OTE

Show Fib OTE Levels – Draws 0.618 and 0.786 on the current swing range. Bull Fib OTE Color / Bear Fib OTE Color – Colors by trend direction. Fib OTE Label Style – FibDefault or FibBubble . Font Size Fib OTE – Fibonacci label size.

📌 Concepts – Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) OTE is a refined zone within premium or discount, typically between 62% and 79% retracement of the swing range. Uptrend → OTE in discount (buy area)

Downtrend → OTE in premium (sell area) Targets deeper retracements for better risk-to-reward. Combine with structure, OB, FVG, and liquidity levels.

🕒 Sessions

Sessions Display – How sessions appear:

SessionsNone – Hidden in Inputs (can enable from panel; defaults to bottom timeline when toggled ON)

– Hidden in Inputs (can enable from panel; defaults to bottom timeline when toggled ON)

SessionsAtBottom – Timeline at bottom of chart

– Timeline at bottom of chart

SessionsAtPrice – Boxes around price action

Sessions Opacity – Band fill ( 0 = outline only). Session Time Offset Hours – Shifts all sessions to match broker time. Font Size Sessions – Session label size. Major sessions Each has: show on/off, time range, label, color — Frankfurt, London, New York, Sydney, Tokyo Silver bullets London, New York, NY PM — custom time, label, color Kill zones Asia, London AM, New York, London PM — custom time, label, color Up to 12 time slots (markets + silver bullets + kill zones).

📌 Concepts – Sessions, Kill Zones & Silver Bullet Sessions – Forex runs 24h across Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, and New York. London and New York are usually the most active. Kill zones – Short windows of higher liquidity and volatility (session opens, overlaps). More BOS/CHoCH and stop runs are common here. Silver Bullet – Narrow intraday window (often London or NY) where liquidity, structure, and imbalances align for high-probability setups. Combine sessions with structure, OB, FVG, and premium/discount for better timing.

🔤 Font Sizes

Font sizes live inside each feature section in Inputs (not one global block): Section in Inputs Parameter Control Panel fontSizePanel Candle Timer candleTimerFontSize Internal Structure fontSizeInternalStructure Swing Structure fontSizeSwingStructure Swing Points fontSizeSwingPoints Strong / Weak fontSizeStrongWeak EQH / EQL fontSizeEQH_EQL Highs & Lows MTF fontSizeDefault Premium & Discount fontSizePremiumDiscount Fibonacci / OTE fontSizeFibOTE Sessions fontSizeSessions



0 = default for that section. Affects labels only, not logic.

🔔 Alerts

Alert delivery

Alert Terminal Popup – Terminal Alert()

– Terminal Alert()

Alert Mobile Push – SendNotification()

– SendNotification()

Alert Email – SendMail() (SMTP in terminal settings)

– SendMail() (SMTP in terminal settings)

Alert Custom Event ID – Custom chart event for EAs/scripts ( 0 = off)

Enable at least one delivery method. Alert conditions



Structure breaks – Swing +BOS/−BOS/+CHoCH/−CHoCH; Internal +iBOS/−iBOS/+iCHoCH/−iCHoCH Order blocks – Internal and swing OB breakouts EQH / EQL – Equal highs and equal lows detected FVG – Bullish and bearish FVG created Touch (once per bar) – Internal/swing OB touch; FVG touch; premium/discount/equilibrium touch; PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, PMH/PML touch; Fibonacci touch ( alertFibLevel , e.g. 0.618 or 0.786 ) Swing points (bar close) – HH, HL, LH, LL created 💡 Sessions do not trigger alerts — alerts focus on structure and price-level interaction.

📩 Support