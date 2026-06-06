⏳ 25 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026
Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.
Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now
Gold EA. Free Demo. Live Signal. $99 Launch Price. 25 Days Left.
Quick version for anyone who wants the facts without the story.
The EA
Nova GOLD Breakout. XAUUSD M1. Session range breakout with retest and fallback logic. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade. Default settings are exactly what runs on the live account.
The Demo
Free. Strategy Tester. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and run a backtest. See the breakout entries, the retest trades, the fallbacks. Full logic visible before you spend anything.
The Signal
Running live right now. Real account. Real gold trades. Follow it and watch before you commit.
The Price
$99 until July 1. $249 after. 25 days left. That is the only deadline.
Download The Free Demo | $99 Until July 1
Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.