⏳ 25 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Gold EA. Free Demo. Live Signal. $99 Launch Price. 25 Days Left.

Quick version for anyone who wants the facts without the story.

The EA

Nova GOLD Breakout. XAUUSD M1. Session range breakout with retest and fallback logic. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade. Default settings are exactly what runs on the live account.

The Demo

Free. Strategy Tester. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and run a backtest. See the breakout entries, the retest trades, the fallbacks. Full logic visible before you spend anything.

The Signal

Running live right now. Real account. Real gold trades. Follow it and watch before you commit.

Nova 002 Live Signal

The Price

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 25 days left. That is the only deadline.

Download The Free Demo | $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.