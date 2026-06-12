Pinpoint indicator. Gold entry points.

Pinpoint is a professional-grade indicator that provides reliable analysis and signal generation for traders in all market conditions.





The indicator shows not only the entry points but also the recommended Take Profit at 2 levels.

Experienced traders do not have to follow the recommended TP 1 or 2. If there is a clear trend (the initiative is in our direction), then we can hold positions until the opposite signal appears or until a signal appears about a possible interception of the initiative. (the trend line will turn orange). Thus, you can make a very good profit from large market movements.





The Pinpoint indicator has been optimized specifically for M15, m30, 1H over a 5-year period of time to obtain stable and reliable signals.





How to use the Pinpoint indicator:

Open the XAU USD chart of the recommended timeframe. (m15, M30, 1H).

Set the indicator on the chart.

In the indicator settings:

Settings TF — set according to the timeframe of the current chart.

Set all other settings to "auto" mode. Or you can change the settings according to your preference.

The indicator is ready to work.





The Pinpoint indicator can calculate statistics for the selected period and on the current settings selected by the user. The period for calculating statistics is 3 months, 6 months and 1 year.





How are statistics calculated?

Attention the calculation takes place in points.

The indicator runs over the chart for the previous selected time period and tracks the last 3 signals.

The profit in points is fixed when the recommended Take Profit price is reached.

If the price has gone in the opposite direction more than the distance to TP 2, then such a signal is not considered a working signal.

























































It doesn't matter what kind of experience you have. Pinpoint provides a ready-to-use trading plan on each chart it is attached to.

Start using the indicator and see for yourself.

I wish you a good trade.































