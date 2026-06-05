SUPERIOR TRADER Launches a Deposit Growth Campaign
My Trading

SUPERIOR TRADER Launches a Deposit Growth Campaign

5 June 2026, 07:18
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
133

Hello, friends!

The SUPERIOR TRADER trading bot's growth rally has begun. I'm confident it will produce a beautiful profit chart that will bring in big profits! Join the trading process at the very beginning! It's time to make money!

SALES PAGE

LIVE TRADING RESULTS

The main features of this trading bot:

  • Trading Timeframe – M15
  • Trading Instruments:
  • EURUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURSGD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDSGD, USDSGD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, GBPAUD, EURGBP
  • Leverage: Any
  • No Martingale and No Grid Trading
  • Every Trade Is Protected by a Stop Loss Order
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio (R:R) = 1:1
  • Recommended Starting Capital: From $200
  • Average Trade Duration: 18–20 Hours
  • Recommended Account Type: RAW | ECN



Correlation Table for Assets Within the SUPERIOR TRADER Trading Portfolio

AUDCAD


AUDSGD


AUDUSD


EURAUD


EURCAD


EURGBP


EURSGD


EURUSD


GBPAUD


GBPCHF


GBPUSD


NZDCAD


NZDUSD


USDSGD





#SUPERIOR TRADER