HFT - AURUM APEX EA

- A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737
Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account:
MetaTrader 4
• Account: 12754297
• Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4
MetaTrader 5
• Account: 52904796
• Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5
Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, compounding aggressively when you want speed, or cruising with razor-thin drawdown when you want calm. The throttle is always yours.
REQUIREMENTS
- Account type: RAW or ECN only. No micro, mini, cent or standard accounts!!
- Account Type - MT5: HEDGING required. The EA does NOT work on NETTING accounts. (MT4 is always hedging, no action needed there).
- Leverage: Use the highest your broker offers,this matters most if you plan to run a small-capital account, where margin headroom is everything.
- VPS? Not required. The live operation you're watching was executed with a 152 ms delay, no premium hosting needed to get these results.
RECOMMENDATIONS
- There is no "correct" profit target to stop at. Run it, observe it, and find the rhythm that you feel aligned with, your comfort with risk and exposure is personal.
- Monitor your account, and switch the EA off whenever you judge it's time. And above all: withdraw your profit. A consistent percentage taken out every day, keeping only your original risk on the table, beats a hundred "what-ifs" left flying. How much you aim for and how long you stay exposed is entirely your call.
Do I need a preset?
- You have 2 presets available:
• 200+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $200 and up.
• 1K+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $1,000 and up.
In other words, if your initial capital is below $1,000, use the 200+ Preset.
If your initial capital is $1,000 or more (for example, a $10,000 account), you can use the 1K+ Preset.
If you ever have a question or want to fine-tune something for your specific situation, just message me and I'll build the exact preset for your case
Small accounts vs. larger accounts
A smaller account is naturally pushed harder than a big one, that's simply how the math works, and it's why small balances post higher percentages in far less time. If you specifically want a $1,000 or 10k account to trade as aggressively as a $200 one, don't force it blindly, write to me and I'll provide the right preset for it.
Any doubts or questions, just reach out. I'm here to help.