HFT - AURUM APEX EA
Trading Systems

HFT - AURUM APEX EA

2 June 2026, 20:36
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
0
133
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading
  • A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737


Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account:

MetaTrader 4

 Account: 12754297

 Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4


MetaTrader 5

 Account: 52904796

 Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5


Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, compounding aggressively when you want speed, or cruising with razor-thin drawdown when you want calm. The throttle is always yours.

200 DOLLARS ACCOUNT

200 -TRADES

STATS

LIVE

1K ACCOUNT

1K -TRADES

STATS 1K ACCOUNT

LIVE 1K


REQUIREMENTS

  • Account type: RAW or ECN only. No micro, mini, cent or standard accounts!!
  • Account Type - MT5: HEDGING required. The EA does NOT work on NETTING accounts(MT4 is always hedging, no action needed there).
  • Leverage: Use the highest your broker offers,this matters most if you plan to run a small-capital account, where margin headroom is everything.
  • VPS? Not required. The live operation you're watching was executed with a 152 ms delay, no premium hosting needed to get these results.


RECOMMENDATIONS

  • There is no "correct" profit target to stop at. Run it, observe it, and find the rhythm that you feel aligned with, your comfort with risk and exposure is personal.
  • Monitor your account, and switch the EA off whenever you judge it's time. And above all: withdraw your profit. A consistent percentage taken out every day, keeping only your original risk on the table, beats a hundred "what-ifs" left flying. How much you aim for and how long you stay exposed is entirely your call.


Do I need a preset?

  • You have 2 presets available:

     200+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $200 and up.
     1K+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $1,000 and up.

    In other words, if your initial capital is below $1,000, use the 200+ Preset.

    If your initial capital is $1,000 or more (for example, a $10,000 account), you can use the 1K+ Preset.

 

If you ever have a question or want to fine-tune something for your specific situation, just message me and I'll build the exact preset for your case


Small accounts vs. larger accounts

A smaller account is naturally pushed harder than a big one, that's simply how the math works, and it's why small balances post higher percentages in far less time. If you specifically want a $1,000 or 10k account to trade as aggressively as a $200 one, don't force it blindly,  write to me and I'll provide the right preset for it.


Any doubts or questions, just reach out. I'm here to help.



#HFT gold xauusd mt4 mt5