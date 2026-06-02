HFT - AURUM APEX EA

You have 2 presets available:



• 200+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $200 and up.

• 1K+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $1,000 and up.



In other words, if your initial capital is below $1,000, use the 200+ Preset.



If your initial capital is $1,000 or more (for example, a $10,000 account), you can use the 1K+ Preset.