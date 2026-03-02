- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
156 (78.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (22.00%)
Best trade:
3 512.46 USD
Worst trade:
-3 660.29 USD
Gross Profit:
57 319.63 USD (170 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 927.40 USD (134 514 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1 315.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 546.76 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
30.30%
Max deposit load:
73.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
87 (43.50%)
Short Trades:
113 (56.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
66.96 USD
Average Profit:
367.43 USD
Average Loss:
-998.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4 062.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 452.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.42%
Annual Forecast:
41.49%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 424.08 USD
Maximal:
11 450.66 USD (10.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.93% (11 358.78 USD)
By Equity:
8.54% (9 404.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|130
|XAUUSD
|70
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.4K
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 512.46 USD
Worst trade: -3 660 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 315.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 062.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.37 × 2196
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
This is AI Gold Prime EA
Pro Swing Setting for 100K
I am using #4 and #6
Pro Swing Setting for 100K
I am using #4 and #6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
113K
USD
USD
26
98%
200
78%
30%
1.30
66.96
USD
USD
10%
1:200