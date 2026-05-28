ALPHABET PROFILE [ tambangEA ]

- Time Price Opportunity -









How EA Works : https://youtu.be/0CYe5Rm3iz8

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770682

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178726

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178727





























ALPHABET PROFILE [tambangEA] is an advanced chart-based market structure indicator built for traders who want to read price distribution, swing behavior, and potential reaction zones more clearly.

The indicator uses an alphabet-style TPO profile concept to display how price interacts within each swing range. Each letter represents a time-price opportunity area, helping traders identify where the market spent more time and where price moved quickly through low-acceptance zones.

This tool is designed for manual trading analysis. It does not open trades automatically. Instead, it provides visual guidance through profile zones, POC levels, value area levels, single print zones, signal arrows, and ATR-based trade plan lines.

The dashboard is designed in a premium Dark Luxury style and includes important information such as current symbol, timeframe, swing bias, POC, VAH, VAL, nearest single print zone, signal status, Entry/SL/TP levels, server time, and symbol switcher buttons.

Key Features

Alphabet TPO Profile

The indicator draws a visual alphabet profile on the chart. Each letter represents a time segment inside the swing structure. This helps traders understand where price spent more time and where price moved quickly.

Point of Control

The POC marks the price area with the highest TPO concentration. This level can act as a magnet, balance point, or important reaction area.

Value Area

The indicator displays Value Area High and Value Area Low. These levels help traders understand whether the market is trading inside a balanced area or outside the accepted value zone.

Single Print Zones

Single Print zones highlight low-acceptance areas where price moved quickly. These zones can become important retest, rejection, or reclaim areas.

Signal Arrows

The indicator can show bullish or bearish signal arrows when price sweeps and reclaims or rejects a Single Print zone. The signal is designed to help traders identify potential continuation or reversal behavior around imbalance zones.

ATR-Based Trade Plan Lines

When a valid signal appears, the indicator can display Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 levels directly on the chart. The SL and TP levels are calculated using ATR-based distance logic, making the trade plan adaptive to current market volatility.

Premium Dashboard

The dashboard shows important live information:

Current chart symbol and timeframe

Render mode

Active swing bias

POC level

Value Area High and Low

Nearest Single Print zone

Current signal status

Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2 levels

Indicator legend

Server time

Symbol switcher

Symbol Switcher

The built-in symbol switcher allows quick chart switching between selected instruments directly from the panel. The active symbol is highlighted for easier navigation.

Draggable Panel

The dashboard can be moved around the chart. This allows traders to place the panel in a comfortable position without blocking important price action.

Minimize and Hide Buttons

The panel includes buttons to minimize or hide the dashboard when a cleaner chart view is needed.

How Traders Can Use It

ALPHABET PROFILE [tambangEA] can be used to:

Identify the current swing profile

Find the most accepted price level through POC

Detect balanced and unbalanced market areas

Monitor Value Area High and Value Area Low

Watch Single Print zones for retest or rejection

Use signal arrows as additional confirmation

Use ATR-based Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 levels as a structured trading reference

Switch symbols quickly from the dashboard

This indicator is suitable for traders who use market profile, price action, swing analysis, support and resistance, supply and demand, or institutional-style trading concepts.

Dashboard Button Guide

MIN

Minimizes the dashboard into a smaller panel.

HIDE

Hides the dashboard from the chart.

Symbol Buttons

Click a symbol button to switch the current chart to that symbol.

Active Symbol Highlight

The current active symbol is highlighted inside the Symbol Switcher section.

DRAG Area

Use the panel header area to move the dashboard to another position on the chart.

Recommended Use

For best results, use ALPHABET PROFILE [tambangEA] together with:

Higher timeframe bias

Price action confirmation

Support and resistance analysis

Market session awareness

Proper risk management

Spread and volatility monitoring

The indicator can be used on Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto symbols, depending on broker availability and symbol naming.

Important Notes

This indicator is a market analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not execute trades automatically. All signals should be confirmed with the trader’s own analysis and risk management rules.

Market conditions can change quickly. Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Main Benefits

Clean alphabet-style profile visualization

POC and Value Area mapping

Single Print imbalance detection

ATR-based trade plan projection

Premium dashboard with live information

Server time display

Built-in symbol switcher

Draggable, minimize, and hide panel

Suitable for discretionary traders

Designed for professional chart reading

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto involves high risk. This indicator is provided for analysis and educational purposes only. It does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or guaranteed trading results. The user is fully responsible for all trading decisions and risk management.



