Intradaysoft CORE (May 11 – May 17)

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Hello friends!
Diversification once again saved my capital from a trading drawdown. While some trading bots suffered losses, others generated profits. As a result, the INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX continued to grow last week, despite the financial market exploding on Friday following Donald Trump's visit to China. Simply put, if you diversify, you're virtually independent of market conditions. You're protected by the magical power of diversification! And of course, if my secure expert advisors are running on your trading accounts!
Here's what my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX looks like today:
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Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE