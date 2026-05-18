Intradaysoft CORE (May 11 – May 17)
My Trading

Intradaysoft CORE (May 11 – May 17)

18 May 2026, 15:36
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
115

Hello friends!

Diversification once again saved my capital from a trading drawdown. While some trading bots suffered losses, others generated profits. As a result, the INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX continued to grow last week, despite the financial market exploding on Friday following Donald Trump's visit to China. Simply put, if you diversify, you're virtually independent of market conditions. You're protected by the magical power of diversification! And of course, if my secure expert advisors are running on your trading accounts!

Here's what my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX looks like today:


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Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 



#Intradaysoft CORE