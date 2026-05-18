Intradaysoft CORE (May 11 – May 17)

Hello friends!



Diversification once again saved my capital from a trading drawdown. While some trading bots suffered losses, others generated profits. As a result, the INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX continued to grow last week, despite the financial market exploding on Friday following Donald Trump's visit to China. Simply put, if you diversify, you're virtually independent of market conditions. You're protected by the magical power of diversification! And of course, if my secure expert advisors are running on your trading accounts!

Here's what my INTRADAYSOFT CORE INDEX looks like today:











Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:









