CORE INDEX REPORT (March 23 – March 29)
Trading Systems

CORE INDEX REPORT (March 23 – March 29)

30 March 2026, 16:55
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
124

This is the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report for the period: March 23–March 29

The Intradaysoft CORE portfolio experienced a more challenging market environment this week, providing a real stress test for the overall portfolio structure.

While several systems remained profitable, the majority of strategies faced moderate drawdowns, resulting in a negative weekly performance for the index.

This type of behavior is a natural part of systematic trading and provides valuable insight into how the portfolio reacts under pressure.


FULL REPORT HERE

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