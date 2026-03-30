CORE INDEX REPORT (March 23 – March 29)

This is the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX report for the period: March 23–March 29



The Intradaysoft CORE portfolio experienced a more challenging market environment this week, providing a real stress test for the overall portfolio structure.

While several systems remained profitable, the majority of strategies faced moderate drawdowns, resulting in a negative weekly performance for the index.

This type of behavior is a natural part of systematic trading and provides valuable insight into how the portfolio reacts under pressure.





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