KEY LEVELS MARKET — TOP 5 NOOB MISTAKES

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TOP 5 NOOB MISTAKES (And How to Avoid Them)
Even with the most accurate levels indicator, traders can still lose money if they violate basic market logic. Study these common pitfalls to protect your trading capital.
❌ Mistake 1: Buying at the Absolute Edge of a Zone (Blind Orders)
- What NOT to do: Placing a blind Buy Limit order exactly on the top edge of a green zone , hoping for a perfect "pip-to-pip" reversal.
- Why it's dangerous: Institutional algorithms frequently execute "Stop Hunts" to sweep retail liquidity, briefly pushing price past the level before reversing.
- The Right Way: Always wait for the price to actually enter the zone. Let it print a lower-timeframe reversal pattern (e.g., a candlestick with a long bottom wick) and enter only after that candle closes.
❌ Mistake 2: Ignoring Zone "Freshness"
- What NOT to do: Trading a bounce from a zone that the price is hitting for the 4th or 5th time during the session.
- Why it's dangerous: Every touch of a zone consumes the unfilled limit orders left behind by major players. The more a level is tested, the weaker it gets, exponentially increasing the risk of a violent breakout.
- The Right Way: The highest win-rate setups occur on the First Time Back (FTB) or, at most, the second retest. Treat the third test and beyond as a breakout risk and stay flat.
❌ Mistake 3: Fighting the Higher Timeframe Trend
- What NOT to do: Taking a buy trade from an M15 green zone while the H4 and Daily charts are in a massive, aggressive bearish trend.
- Why it's dangerous: Minor timeframe levels are easily run over by higher timeframe trends. Trading against the macro trend will quickly result in a string of stop-outs.
- The Right Way: Check the global trend first. If the macro market structure is bearish, ignore lower timeframe green zones for buying. Instead, use them strictly as targets to take profit on your shorts (SELL entries taken from red zones).
❌ Mistake 4: Moving Stop Losses in Drawdown
- What NOT to do: Watching the price break through a zone and approach your Stop Loss, then dragging the stop further away while telling yourself, "It has to turn around any second now."
- Why it's dangerous: This is the fastest way to blow a trading account. If a zone is broken, your trade thesis is invalidated. You must accept the loss systematically.
- The Right Way: Once your SL is set outside the zone, leave it alone. Accepting a small, controlled, systematic loss is a core component of professional trading.
❌ Mistake 5: Blindly Trusting Alerts During High-Impact News
- What NOT to do: Receiving a zone-touch alert from the indicator 2 minutes before the FOMC, NFP, or CPI news release and immediately opening a large position.
- Why it's dangerous: During major macroeconomic releases, spreads widen drastically and order book liquidity vanishes. The price can slice through even the strongest zone in milliseconds, completely ignoring historical resting volume.
- The Right Way: Cease all trading 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after high-impact news releases. Let the market settle down before looking for valid zone rejections.
🔥 Wish you great trading consistency and maximum profits! all my programs are on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/test-standart/seller