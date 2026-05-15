Why Prime ACE Was Not Designed as a “Leave Everything to the System” Tool

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[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs









Hello, and thank you for reading.

In the previous post, I wrote about one important idea behind Prime ACE Strategy.

There is no arrow that can continue working forever in every market condition.

And I do not believe the market is simple enough to keep winning without any discretion.

That is why I wanted Prime ACE to work as a kind of compass.

Not a tool that gives every final answer.

But a tool that helps traders find candidates and organize where to look.

This time, I would like to continue from that idea and explain why Prime ACE was not designed as a fully automatic “leave everything to the system” tool.

Both Full Discretion and Full Automation Have Limits

To put it simply, I believe both full discretion and full automation have their own limits.

Full discretionary trading has freedom.

You can look at the market, choose your own situation, and respond based on what you see.

That flexibility is valuable.

But at the same time, every decision can become heavy.

Trade management after entry can also become emotionally difficult.

You may want to take profit too early.

You may want to move the stop loss.

You may lose the original plan once a position is open.

So full discretion has strength, but it also has burden.

On the other hand, full automation can look very comfortable.

But because it looks comfortable, it can also make traders stop thinking about the market.

When the market condition changes, it may become harder to understand:

why the result changed,

what part no longer fits,

and what should be adjusted.

I also believe that a system which leaves everything to automation can become outdated more easily over time.

The Middle Ground Prime ACE Aims For

Prime ACE was designed to aim for the middle ground.

The panel helps search for the tradable battlefield.

The indicator shows arrows as candidate signals.

The trader decides whether to take or skip those candidates.

And the companion EA supports trade management after entry.

This role division is important.

Prime ACE is not designed to remove the trader.

It is designed to separate the parts where human judgment should remain from the parts that are easier to organize with systematic support.

What Should Be Left to the Trader

In my view, the trader should keep the important judgment.

Where should I trade?

Which arrow is worth considering?

Which signal should I skip?

These are not things I wanted to hide completely inside a black box.

The trader still needs to look at the market condition.

The trader still needs to judge the location of the arrow.

The trader still needs to decide whether the setup is acceptable.

That is why Prime ACE arrows are candidates, not instructions.

What the Companion EA Supports

On the other hand, management after entry can easily be affected by emotion.

Even if the entry decision was calm, the feeling can change once a position is open.

That is why the companion EA supports the parts that can become burdensome after entry.

For example:

take profit,

stop loss,

breakeven management,

and trailing stop logic.

This does not mean the EA replaces market judgment.

It supports the trade after the trader has already made the decision.

That is the intended balance.

Not Fully Manual, Not Fully Automatic

I do not see this structure as a magic solution.

It is not a way to survive in the market without thinking.

But for traders who want to continue seriously, I think it can be a practical compromise.

Not leaving everything to the system.

Not carrying everything manually.

Instead:

find candidates,

search for the battlefield,

make the final selection yourself,

and then organize the management after entry.

This is the flow behind Prime ACE Strategy.

More Than a Simple Signal Tool

Because of this, I do not see Prime ACE as just a signal tool.

I also do not see it as just an automated trading tool.

It is a hybrid trading support tool.

It keeps the part where the trader should think.

At the same time, it helps reduce the burden in the parts that can easily become emotional.

For traders who do not want to gamble,

who do not want to trade casually,

and who want to face the market more seriously,

this concept may be easier to accept.

Final Note

Across these posts, I have explained the basic idea behind Prime ACE Strategy.

The core idea is not:

use this tool without thinking.

The core idea is:

keep the parts where thinking is necessary,

and make the overall process easier to organize.

This was a more philosophical post, but I think it is an important part of understanding Prime ACE.

If this approach makes sense to you, please take a look at the Market page below.