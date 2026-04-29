Smc Trend Heatmap Installation & User Guide

📊 Smc Trend Heatmap — User Guide

SMC MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND BIAS EMA DASHBOARD METATRADER 5

Welcome to the official user guide for Smc Trend Heatmap — a free multi-timeframe bias dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that scans five timeframes simultaneously (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) and shows you the current trend direction on each using a strict, rule-based EMA logic. At a glance you know whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral across the timeframe stack — before you look at a single candle.

📋 Table of Contents Installation What the Dashboard Actually Shows How the Bias Rules Work (Strict Logic) All Input Parameters Explained Reading the Dashboard — Examples How to Use It with Other SMC Indicators Common Mistakes

1️⃣ Installation

📥 Installing from MQL5 Marketplace (Free — No Purchase Required) 1 Log in to your MQL5 account inside MetaTrader 5 (bottom toolbar → MQL5.community). 2 Press F4 to open MetaEditor. Navigate to Market → Purchased / Free in the Navigator panel. 3 Find Smc Trend Heatmap. Click Install. 4 Return to MT5. Open any chart. Right-click → Insert → Indicators → Custom → Smc Trend Heatmap. 5 Configure inputs and click OK. 6 ✅ The dashboard panel appears in the corner of your chart — no lines or arrows are drawn on the price chart itself.

💡 Where to Apply This Indicator Apply to any chart — the timeframe of the chart does not matter. The dashboard independently fetches data for M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 regardless of what the chart is set to. Many traders keep it on a small secondary chart window running continuously. Apply to— the timeframe of the chart does not matter. The dashboard independently fetches data for M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 regardless of what the chart is set to. Many traders keep it on a small secondary chart window running continuously.

2️⃣ What the Dashboard Actually Shows

The dashboard is a fixed panel containing one row per enabled timeframe. Each row shows three pieces of information: the timeframe label, the current bias direction, and a directional icon. At the bottom, an OVERALL summary aggregates all rows.

TREND BIAS HEATMAP

──────────────────────

TF BIAS DIR

M5 BULLISH ▲

M15 BULLISH ▲

M30 NEUTRAL ◆

H1 BEARISH ▼

H4 BEARISH ▼

──────────────────────

OVERALL: ◆ NEUTRAL

In the example above, the short-term timeframes (M5, M15) are bullish while the longer timeframes (H1, H4) are bearish. The OVERALL reads NEUTRAL because neither side has a majority — this is a warning sign of choppy conditions. The ideal scenario is when all five rows agree.

3️⃣ How the Bias Rules Work (Strict Logic)

The bias for each timeframe is determined by three simultaneous conditions — not just a single EMA crossover. All three must be true for a BULLISH or BEARISH reading. Any deviation results in NEUTRAL. This eliminates false bias readings during sideways markets.

Bias Result Condition 1 Condition 2 Condition 3 ▲ BULLISH Fast EMA (21) > Slow EMA (50) Current price > Trend EMA (200) Fast EMA is rising (current value > previous bar value) ▼ BEARISH Fast EMA (21) < Slow EMA (50) Current price < Trend EMA (200) Fast EMA is falling (current value < previous bar value) ◆ NEUTRAL Any other combination — crossover in progress, price between EMAs, or fast EMA flat





🧠 Why Three Conditions? A single EMA crossover gives many false readings during ranging markets. Adding the 200 EMA as a trend filter and the slope direction as a momentum check ensures the bias only turns BULLISH when all three institutional indicators agree. This is how professional traders manually read multi-timeframe alignment — this indicator automates it for five timeframes simultaneously. A single EMA crossover gives many false readings during ranging markets. Adding the 200 EMA as a trend filter and the slope direction as a momentum check ensures the bias only turns BULLISH when all three institutional indicators agree. This is how professional traders manually read multi-timeframe alignment — this indicator automates it for five timeframes simultaneously.

4️⃣ All Input Parameters Explained

🔷 EMA Periods

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpFastEMA 21 The fast EMA period used in the crossover comparison. Reacts quickly to recent price movement. ⬇️ Lower (e.g. 9, 13) = more sensitive, faster bias changes — more noise in ranging markets. ⬆️ Higher (e.g. 34) = slower, more confirmed bias shifts. InpSlowEMA 50 The slow EMA period. The fast EMA must cross above/below this to influence bias. ⬆️ Higher (e.g. 100, 200) = stronger trend confirmation required. Standard institutional values: 20, 50, 100. InpTrendEMA 200 The long-term trend EMA. Price must be on the correct side of this for a BULL or BEAR reading. The 200 EMA is the most-watched level by institutional participants globally. Changing this is not recommended unless you have a specific reason (e.g. 100 for cryptocurrencies).

🔷 Timeframe Toggles

Input Default What It Does When to Change InpShowM5 true Include M5 in the dashboard. Disable for swing traders who don't reference M5 — reduces dashboard height and noise. InpShowM15 true Include M15 in the dashboard. Disable if you only trade H1 and above. InpShowM30 true Include M30 in the dashboard. Keep enabled for most day trading styles. InpShowH1 true Include H1 in the dashboard. Keep enabled — H1 is the most widely-used reference timeframe. InpShowH4 true Include H4 in the dashboard. Keep enabled — H4 shows the dominant institutional bias for the trading week.

🔷 Dashboard Position

Input Default What It Does InpPanelX 15 Horizontal offset in pixels from the selected corner. InpPanelY 30 Vertical offset in pixels from the selected corner. InpCorner UPPER LEFT Which corner the dashboard anchors to. Options: UPPER_LEFT, UPPER_RIGHT, LOWER_LEFT, LOWER_RIGHT.

5️⃣ Reading the Dashboard — Examples

Example 1 — Full Bull Alignment (Best Long Condition)

M5 BULLISH ▲

M15 BULLISH ▲

M30 BULLISH ▲

H1 BULLISH ▲

H4 BULLISH ▲

OVERALL: ▲ BULLISH

All five timeframes agree. This is the strongest possible bullish confirmation. Any long signal from your SMC entry indicators (Order Block or Liquidity Grab) during this state should be treated as high-conviction.

Example 2 — Mixed Alignment (Wait for Clarity)

M5 BULLISH ▲

M15 NEUTRAL ◆

M30 NEUTRAL ◆

H1 BEARISH ▼

H4 BEARISH ▼

OVERALL: ◆ NEUTRAL

Short-term bias contradicts the higher timeframes. This typically happens during a counter-trend pullback or a period of indecision. Do not take new trades — wait for the M5/M15 to align with H1/H4, or wait for H1/H4 to shift direction.

Example 3 — Transitioning Bias (Early Trend Change Signal)

M5 BULLISH ▲

M15 BULLISH ▲

M30 BULLISH ▲

H1 NEUTRAL ◆

H4 BEARISH ▼

OVERALL: ◆ NEUTRAL

Lower timeframes have turned bullish but H4 is still bearish. This often signals an early-stage trend change — the lower TFs lead the way. Watch for H1 to confirm bullish before entering long. If H4 turns bullish too, the full-stack alignment confirms a new trend.

6️⃣ How to Use It with Other SMC Indicators

Dashboard Reading Action with SMC OrderBlock Engine Action with Liquidity Grab Engine Action with Session Breakout ▲ BULLISH (H1 + H4 both green) Take ALL bullish OB signals. Skip bearish OB signals even if they appear. Take ALL bullish sweep entries. Ignore bearish sweep arrows. Focus on Asian low sweeps only. Expect price to drive up after MSS. ▼ BEARISH (H1 + H4 both bearish) Take ALL bearish OB signals. Skip bullish OB signals. Take ALL bearish sweep entries. Ignore bullish sweep arrows. Focus on Asian high sweeps only. Expect price to drive down after MSS. ◆ NEUTRAL (mixed) Wait. Do not enter any new positions — market is in indecision. Wait. Sweeps in neutral conditions have lower follow-through probability. Wait for session sweep + MSS to break the stalemate and create a new directional move.

💡 The Golden Rule for This Dashboard Only take entry signals from your SMC indicators when the H1 and H4 rows agree on a direction. M5 and M15 can be neutral or even slightly contrary — that is acceptable. But if H1 and H4 disagree, stand aside. The higher timeframes always dominate. Only take entry signals from your SMC indicators when theon a direction. M5 and M15 can be neutral or even slightly contrary — that is acceptable. But if H1 and H4 disagree, stand aside. The higher timeframes always dominate.

7️⃣ Common Mistakes

❌ Mistake ✅ Fix Using the Heatmap as a standalone entry signal — e.g. buying just because M5 turns bullish The Heatmap is a context/filter tool only. It tells you which direction to favour. All actual entries must come from the SMC entry indicators (Order Block, Liquidity Grab, Session Breakout). Ignoring the dashboard when it shows NEUTRAL and taking entries anyway NEUTRAL means the EMA stack is in conflict. These are the conditions with the lowest probability of clean directional moves. Patience here saves many losing trades. Changing EMA periods constantly trying to get a "perfect" reading The default 21/50/200 periods are standard institutional values used by millions of traders. Changing them too aggressively removes the universality that makes EMA levels meaningful as self-fulfilling support/resistance. Disabling H4 row and only watching M5–H1 H4 is the most important row for intraday traders. It represents the "big picture" weekly bias. Always keep H4 enabled.

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Smc Trend Heatmap · MetaTrader 5 · Multi-Timeframe · EMA Dashboard · Trend Bias · Smart Money Concepts · Free MQL5 Indicator