VISTmany Timing Method — Practical Guide

What this is





The VISTmany approach, powered by the iVISTscalp5 indicator, is a timing-based framework for market analysis.





It focuses on one key idea:





Markets don’t move randomly — they move when liquidity is activated in time.





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Core Concept





We define specific moments called:





Liquidity Activation Points (Timings)





These are short time windows where:





volatility expands

liquidity enters the market

price is likely to move





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What the system provides





Each timing contains three elements:





1. Time





A precise moment (shown on a flag or ray).





👉 This is the primary signal.





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2. Direction





🔵 Blue → Buy

🔴 Red → Sell





👉 Indicates the most probable direction.





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3. Movement (points)





Displayed in parentheses.





👉 Example: +731 points





Represents expected movement potential

Typically short-term impulses





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How to read timings





A timing is not a guaranteed trade.





It is a window of opportunity.





👉 Interpretation:





Timing appears → market is ready to move

Price behavior inside this window → defines your decision





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How to trade it (simple model)





Step 1 — Identify timing





Know all timings in advance (weekly forecast).





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Step 2 — Wait for activation





Do not enter before the timing.





👉 The move starts inside the time window, not before.





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Step 3 — Observe price reaction





Inside the timing:





impulse → entry opportunity

no reaction → skip





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Step 4 — Manage position





Two approaches:





⚡️ Impulse trading





capture small movements

quick entry/exit





📈 Context trading





combine timing + market structure

scale in positions

hold longer





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Timeframes





Main analysis: M1 (1-minute)

Reason: movements are often small

On higher timeframes, signals may be less visible





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Weekly structure model (risk reduction). History_weeks - iVISTscalp5 indicator calculation parameter depending on the trading week number







To balance probability and frequency:





Week 1 → History_weeks=8-week model (high probability, fewer timings)

Week 2 → History_weeks=5-week model

Week 3 → History_weeks=5-week model

Week 4 → History_weeks=8-week model





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Key insight





Not all timings are equal.





Focus on:





clusters (multiple timings close together)

repeated levels

strong point values





👉 These create the strongest moves.





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Important





This system:





does not guarantee outcomes

does not replace decision-making





It provides structure and timing.





The trader makes the final decision.





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Application scope





Timings can be calculated for any market:





Forex

Metals

Oil

Indices

Stocks

Crypto





(All instruments available in MT5)





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Technology





The implementation layer can evolve independently of the model logic.





Currently:





main version → MT5









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Final idea





The question is not:





“Where will price go?”





The real question is:





“Is this the moment when the market is ready to move?”





If yes — act.

If not — wait.

The system projects time, direction, and expected movement through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).



