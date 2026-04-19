VISTmany Timing Method — Practical Guide
Analytics & Forecasts

VISTmany Timing Method — Practical Guide

19 April 2026, 12:51
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
126

What this is


The VISTmany approach, powered by the iVISTscalp5 indicator, is a timing-based framework for market analysis.

It focuses on one key idea:

Markets don’t move randomly — they move when liquidity is activated in time.


Core Concept


We define specific moments called:

Liquidity Activation Points (Timings)

These are short time windows where:

volatility expands
liquidity enters the market
price is likely to move


What the system provides


Each timing contains three elements:

1. Time

A precise moment (shown on a flag or ray).

👉 This is the primary signal.


2. Direction

🔵 Blue → Buy
🔴 Red → Sell

👉 Indicates the most probable direction.


3. Movement (points)

Displayed in parentheses.

👉 Example: +731 points

Represents expected movement potential
Typically short-term impulses


How to read timings


A timing is not a guaranteed trade.

It is a window of opportunity.

👉 Interpretation:

Timing appears → market is ready to move
Price behavior inside this window → defines your decision


How to trade it (simple model)

Step 1 — Identify timing

Know all timings in advance (weekly forecast).


Step 2 — Wait for activation

Do not enter before the timing.

👉 The move starts inside the time window, not before.


Step 3 — Observe price reaction

Inside the timing:

impulse → entry opportunity
no reaction → skip


Step 4 — Manage position

Two approaches:

⚡️ Impulse trading

capture small movements
quick entry/exit

📈 Context trading

combine timing + market structure
scale in positions
hold longer


Timeframes

Main analysis: M1 (1-minute)
Reason: movements are often small
On higher timeframes, signals may be less visible


Weekly structure model (risk reduction).

History_weeks - iVISTscalp5 indicator calculation parameter depending on the trading week number

history_weeks


To balance probability and frequency:

Week 1 → History_weeks=8-week model (high probability, fewer timings)
Week 2 → History_weeks=5-week model
Week 3 → History_weeks=5-week model
Week 4 → History_weeks=8-week model


Key insight

Not all timings are equal.

Focus on:

clusters (multiple timings close together)
repeated levels
strong point values

👉 These create the strongest moves.


Important

This system:

does not guarantee outcomes
does not replace decision-making

It provides structure and timing.

The trader makes the final decision.


Application scope

Timings can be calculated for any market:

Forex
Metals
Oil
Indices
Stocks
Crypto

(All instruments available in MT5)


Technology

The implementation layer can evolve independently of the model logic.

Currently:

main version → MT5



Final idea

The question is not:

“Where will price go?”

The real question is:

“Is this the moment when the market is ready to move?”

If yes — act.

If not — wait.


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).


#iVISTscalp5 #VISTmany #scalping #MarketStructure #TimeTrading