The Impossible Coin — Optimisation Settings

The Impossible Coin is a BTCUSD session breakout + momentum continuation EA for the M5 timeframe. Default parameters are genetically optimised through a 4-round pipeline (R0→R3) and work out of the box on any broker offering BTCUSD. This blog covers every parameter, what it does, and the Income preset for consistent daily trading.

For questions or custom .set file requests, leave a comment below or send a private message.

Looking for prop firm settings? See the Coin Prop Firm Settings Guide.

⚠️ IMPORTANT These settings are optimised for personal accounts. For prop firm accounts, use the dedicated Prop Firm Settings Guide — it includes pre-tuned .set files for FTMO and Blue Guardian with appropriate risk, drawdown, and daily loss limits. Always test on a demo account for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account

for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results

The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred on funded or personal accounts

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Recommended Raw ECN Broker

The Impossible Coin has been extensively tested across multiple broker conditions. For live raw-ECN execution on BTCUSD, we recommend RoboForex for tighter pricing and cleaner execution with this strategy profile.

Open Recommended Raw ECN Broker (RoboForex)

Income Preset — TheImpossibleCoin_Income.set

Download: The Income .set file is attached to this blog post. Save it, then load it in MT5 (Inputs tab → Load → browse to file → OK).

The Income preset is designed for personal accounts ($500+) with one goal: constant daily income. It uses a wide 15-hour session window (8-23 GMT), higher trade count, and balanced risk. This is the recommended starting point for most users.

Design philosophy:

Wide session (8-23 GMT) covers London open through late US — maximises trade opportunities

2.0% risk — meaningful on small capital, survivable drawdowns

Trailing 60/10 — the R3-proven optimal configuration (60 points trigger, 10-point steps)

Shield ON at 75% — locks in profit on good days, lifts next morning

PropFirm OFF — no zone restrictions on personal accounts

8 trades/day cap — constant activity without overtrading

Default Parameters — Complete Reference

All v1.53 defaults listed below. The Income .set file uses these exact values. The scoring engine uses four independent components (ADX, EMA, ATR, RSI) shared with The Impossible Gold architecture.

Strategy

Parameter Income Explanation Timeframe M5 5-minute chart. Optimised for Bitcoin's intraday volatility. LookbackBars 30 Bars to define breakout range. 30 = 2.5 hours of consolidation. BufferPips 95.0 Points above/below range before triggering entry. Wider than Gold due to BTC volatility. MinRangePips 100.0 Minimum range size in points. Below 100 is noise on BTC. MaxRangePips 3000.0 Maximum range size. Above 3000 = trending, not consolidating. MinScoreToTrade 80 Confidence threshold (0-100). R1 proven — do not lower below 80. MaxHoldBars 0 0 = no time limit on open trades. CooldownBars 0 Bars wait after a trade closes. 0 = immediate re-entry allowed.

Momentum Continuation

Parameter Income Explanation MC_Enabled true Second strategy — catches pullbacks in established trends. MC_EMA_Fast 13 Fast EMA for crossover signal. MC_EMA_Slow 21 Slow EMA for trend direction. MC_PullbackPips 80.0 Maximum pullback distance from fast EMA to enter. MC_MinADX 25 Minimum ADX for trend confirmation. MC_ATRMultiplier 1.8 ATR-normalised entry distance multiplier. MC_TP_Pips 200 Momentum continuation take profit (points). MC_SL_Pips 100 Momentum continuation stop loss (points).

Session Filter

Parameter Income Explanation SessionStart 8 GMT London open. Wide window for maximum opportunities. SessionEnd 23 GMT Late US session. 15 hours of trading vs 9 hours on prop presets. ExcludeStart / End 0 / 0 No exclusion zone. BTC trades 24/7 — no lunch gap like Gold. BlockMonday–Sunday all false All days active. BTC has no clear day-of-week bias in optimisation.

Risk and Trade Management

Parameter Income Explanation RiskPerTrade 2.0% Balanced for $500+ accounts. Each loss = 2% of equity. CompoundAggressive false Uses starting balance for lot sizing. Prevents runaway sizing after wins. FixedLots 0.0 0 = percentage-based sizing (recommended). MinLotSize 0.01 Minimum lot. Check your broker's minimum for BTCUSD. MaxLotSize 10.0 Safety clamp. MagicNumber 556677 Unique ID for this EA's trades. Change if running multiple EAs.

TP & SL

The 150/200 (TP/SL) ratio is intentionally inverted. The EA wins ~90% of trades, so each win doesn't need to be larger than each loss — it needs to win often enough. The wider SL gives Bitcoin room to breathe through its natural volatility without getting stopped out on noise.

Parameter Income Explanation TP_Pips 150 150 points on BTC. Three outcomes: full TP, trailing exit, or full SL. SL_Pips 200 200 points on BTC. At 2% risk, each loss = exactly 2% of equity. MaxSpread 100.0 Won't trade if spread > 100 points. Protects against illiquid periods.

Trailing Stop & Partial Close

The trailing stop is the EA's core edge. The 60/10 configuration emerged as dominant across 170 optimisation passes with 91% profitability. Once price moves 60 points past entry, the SL follows in 10-point steps. Partial close takes 50% off the table at the first trail trigger, and the remainder runs with a 2x widened stop.

Parameter Income Explanation UseBreakeven false Trailing stop handles profit protection. UseTrailingStop true Primary profit lock mechanism. R3 optimised. TrailingStart 60 Starts trailing after 60 points profit. DO NOT CHANGE — R3 locked optimal. TrailingStep 10 SL trails 10 points behind price. Tight steps lock profit quickly. UsePartialClose true Closes 50% at first trail trigger, remainder trails with wider stop. PartialClosePct 50.0 Percentage to close at first trail trigger. RemainderTrailMult 2.0 Remaining position uses 2x trail step (20 points) for more room.

Protection

Parameter Income Explanation MaxDrawdown 15.0% Emergency stop. Permanent shutdown at 15% DD. Personal accounts have more room. MaxDailyLoss 5.0% Stops trading for the day at 5% daily loss. MaxOpenTrades 1 One position at a time. No stacking. MaxTradesPerDay 8 Wide session + high cap = constant daily activity. MaxConsecLosses 3 Pauses after 3 consecutive losses. Worst case = 3 × 2% = 6% daily DD.

News Filter

Parameter Income Explanation EnableNewsFilter true Uses MT5 Economic Calendar. Pauses around high-impact USD events. NewsMinutesBefore 30 Blocks trades 30 minutes before events. NewsMinutesAfter 15 Blocks trades 15 minutes after events.

Shield Circuit Breaker

The Shield locks in gains. Arms after the EA makes profit, then stops trading if you start giving it back. Next morning it lifts and the EA resumes.

Parameter Income Explanation EnableShield true Monitors equity peak. Stops trading when DD from peak exceeds trigger. ShieldArmPct 75.0% Shield arms after (Risk/7) × 75% profit achieved. At 2% risk, needs ~21% gain to arm. ShieldDrawdownPct 10.0% Triggers at 10% DD from equity peak. ShieldRecovery 1 Lifts next trading day. 0=permanent, 1=next day, 2=recovery-based.

Regime Filter (Weekly Chart)

Parameter Income Explanation EnableRegimeFilter true Monitors weekly EMA slope. Blocks entries when BTC has no clear trend. RegimeEMAPeriod 50 50-period weekly EMA (~1 year of weekly data). RegimeLookback 4 Slope measured over 4 weekly bars (~1 month). RegimeMinSlope 0.05% Below ±0.05% = FLAT market. Lower than Gold (0.30%) because BTC trends more clearly. BlockCounterTrend false Trades both directions. Set true for max safety at cost of fewer signals.

Direction Exclusions & Display

Parameter Income Explanation Buy/Sell Exclude zones all 0 No hour-based direction blocks. BTC has no consistent directional hour bias. ShowDashboard true Real-time on-chart dashboard with scores, regime, Shield status. ShowChartExtras true EMA lines and trend labels on chart. DebugMode false Enable temporarily for troubleshooting.

Backtest Results — Income Preset

3.5-Month Backtest (Jan–Apr 2026, $100K, 2.5% Risk)

Metric Value Return +3.0% ($100,000 → $103,031) Total Trades 326 (~93/month) Win Rate 89.9% Profit Factor 1.09 Max Drawdown 6.6% Avg Win / Avg Loss $127 / $1,036 (R:R ~1:8)

In-Sample (Full 2025, $1K, 1.5% Risk)

Metric Value Return +190.8% ($1,000 → $2,908) Total Trades 762 Win Rate 71.8% Profit Factor 1.43 Max Drawdown 17.2%

Forward Test (2026 Q1, $1K, 1.5% Risk)

Metric Value Return +41.0% ($1,000 → $1,410) Total Trades 180 Win Rate 74.4% Profit Factor 1.50 Max Drawdown 5.7%

What to Expect

~90% win rate — 9 out of 10 trades close in profit

— 9 out of 10 trades close in profit Frequent small wins — consistent daily income from high trade count

— consistent daily income from high trade count Occasional larger losses — R:R is inverted (~1:8), each loss equals ~8 wins. The high win rate compensates.

— R:R is inverted (~1:8), each loss equals ~8 wins. The high win rate compensates. ~130-160 trades/month on the Income preset (wider session = more opportunities)

on the Income preset (wider session = more opportunities) Self-correcting — risk-based sizing shrinks lots during drawdowns automatically

Optimisation Tips

If you want to run your own optimisation:

Use MT5 Strategy Tester, genetic optimisation, BTCUSD M5 Every Tick or OHLC on M1 over 12+ months of data Key parameters to optimise: TP_Pips, SL_Pips, TrailingStart, TrailingStep, SessionStart, SessionEnd, MinScoreToTrade, day blocking Do NOT change: LookbackBars (30), BufferPips (95), MinRangePips (100), MaxRangePips (3000) — these are locked from R0 baseline and form the breakout detection core Forward-test on a separate time period (e.g., optimise on 2024-2025, forward-test on 2026 Q1)

How to Load a Set File

Download TheImpossibleCoin_Income.set attached to this blog post Open MT5 and attach the EA to a BTCUSD M5 chart In the EA inputs tab, click Load and browse to the downloaded file Click OK — all parameters are applied

To return to defaults at any time, click Reset in the inputs tab.

Version History

Date Version Changes Apr 2026 v1.53 (current) PropFirm 4-zone system, partial close, Discord alerts with recovered stats, 4 preset .set files. Trailing 60/10 locked from R3 composite sweep. Apr 2026 v1.51 Regime detection, Shield circuit breaker, news filter. R3 composite optimisation. Mar 2026 v1.50 Momentum continuation strategy added. R2 calibration pass. Feb 2026 v1.40 Flash crash filter. R1 session sweep. Jan 2026 v1.00 Initial release. Session breakout on BTCUSD M5 with 4-component scoring.

From the same author — The Impossible Prop (EURUSD + GBPUSD)

Want to run a forex prop firm 100K challenge? The Impossible Coin's sister product — The Impossible Prop — is a session-breakout scalper purpose-built for the standard 5% / 10% drawdown framework on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Two genetically tuned instances run side-by-side on the same account with a built-in Parallel Awareness layer: when one halts the other respects it, correlated same-direction entries can be blocked, and a combined daily-trade cap can govern the pair as a unit.

4-month verified out-of-sample: +6.9% / 65.5% win rate / 87 trades / ~7.8% peak DD / 0 prop breaches. Hard TP + hard SL on every trade. Same single binary also runs on personal accounts via one toggle.

→ View The Impossible Prop on MQL5 Market

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Bitcoin involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.