Break Pullback Indicator MT5

Break Pullback — The Smart Way to Follow the Trend 📈

📝 "Most traders miss the best entries — not because they lack indicators, but because they lack a system that tells them when the breakout is real and when the pullback is the opportunity."







After years of studying price action and market structure, one truth keeps surfacing: the highest-probability entries don't happen during the breakout itself — they happen right after it, when price pulls back to retest the broken level before continuing. This is the Break and Pullback setup. And now, there is a dedicated tool that automates the entire detection and confirmation process.

Introducing!

Break Pullback — a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed specifically to identify and filter Break and Pullback setups with a three-layer confirmation system.

A Break and Pullback (also called Break and Retest) is one of the most reliable patterns in all of Forex and commodity trading. Here's how it works:

A structural level is formed — a swing high, swing low, or key support/resistance zone is identified on the chart. Price breaks through the level — momentum candles push beyond the boundary, confirming a breakout. Price pulls back to the broken level — instead of continuing immediately, price retraces back to test the old level (which now acts as new support or resistance). Entry opportunity appears — this is where the high-probability trade is: entering at the retest with structure support behind you and trend momentum ahead of you.

The challenge? Manually identifying all of this — across multiple pairs, multiple sessions, day after day — is exhausting and error-prone. That is exactly the problem Break Pullback solves.

What separates Break Pullback from a basic breakout indicator is its multi-layer confirmation architecture. Every signal generated goes through three independent filters before being displayed to the trader.

Layer (i) — Multi-Currency Break Pullback Auto Detector

The core engine scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously in real time. It identifies structural break levels and detects when price has successfully broken out and pulled back to the breakout zone. This eliminates the need for manual chart scanning entirely.

Key outputs from this layer:

Automatic detection of breakout formations

Real-time identification of pullback zones

Multi-pair scanning from a single chart instance

No manual drawing or zone marking required

Layer (ii) — HTF Daily Bias (Three Candle Monitor)

One of the most common mistakes traders make is entering a technically valid breakout that goes against the higher timeframe trend. The result: a perfect-looking setup that fails immediately due to macro directional pressure. Break Pullback addresses this directly with an integrated Higher Timeframe (Daily) bias module. The Three Candle Monitor reads the dominant direction of the last three Daily candles to determine the current market bias — bullish, bearish, or neutral. Only setups that align with the Daily bias pass through to the final confirmation stage. Counter-trend entries are filtered out automatically. This single feature alone dramatically improves win rate by ensuring traders trade with momentum, not against it.

Layer (iii) — Currency Strength Index (Real-Time ROC Analysis)

Even a structurally valid, directionally aligned breakout can underperform if the currency involved lacks true momentum. This is where the built-in Currency Strength Index comes in. Using Rate of Change (ROC) calculations, the Currency Strength module identifies which currencies are currently the strongest and which are the weakest in real time. The best Break Pullback setups are those where:

A strong currency is breaking upward through a key level, or

A weak currency is breaking downward through a structural zone

By combining structural analysis (Layer 1) with directional alignment (Layer 2) and currency momentum (Layer 3), Break Pullback delivers entries with stacked confirmation — the kind of edge that separates professional trading from guesswork.

Break Pullback is built for traders who value precision over volume. It is ideal for:

Break and Retest traders — The tool is purpose-built for this methodology. If Break and Retest is your primary strategy, this indicator streamlines every step of the process.

Market structure traders — If you trade based on swing highs/lows, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHoCH (Change of Character), Break Pullback integrates seamlessly into your framework.

Trend continuation traders — The Daily bias module ensures you are always positioned in the direction of the dominant trend, making it a natural fit for trend-following strategies.

Scalpers, Intraday and swing traders — Whether you trade the London session, New York session, or hold positions for multiple days, the indicator's structure works across timeframes.

Multi-pair Forex traders — If you monitor 10, 20, or more pairs simultaneously, the multi-pair scanner is a game-changer. You will never miss a qualified setup again simply because you were looking at the wrong chart.

Here is how a typical trading session looks using Break Pullback:

Step 1 — Morning Bias Check

Before the market opens for your session, review the Daily bias panel. Identify whether the dominant flow for each major pair is bullish or bearish. This sets your directional framework for the day.

Step 2 — Currency Strength Scan

Review the Currency Strength Index to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in the current session. Prioritize pairs where a strong currency is paired against a weak currency — these pairs have the best momentum imbalance.

Step 3 — Confirmation and Entry

When an alert fires, verify that the setup aligns with your daily bias and the currency strength reading. If all three layers confirm, execute the trade with a clear Stop Loss below/above the structural zone and a defined Take Profit target.

Step 4 — Trade Management

Use the structure of the breakout zone as your reference for managing the trade. The old level that was broken now acts as your safety net — as long as price holds above (or below) it, the trade thesis remains valid.

Many traders use a single indicator and wonder why their win rate is inconsistent. The reason is simple: one-dimensional analysis cannot account for the full complexity of the market.

Consider this common scenario:

A breakout signal appears. The structure looks clean. But the Daily bias is bearish, and the currency involved is actually the weakest one — not the strongest. The result? The breakout fails, price reverses, and the trader takes a loss on what appeared to be a textbook setup.

With Break Pullback's three-layer system, this trade would never have been presented as a qualified setup. The Daily bias filter and Currency Strength Index would have identified the low-quality confirmation and excluded it from the signal list.

This is the core philosophy of the indicator: not more signals, but better signals.

Smart, Simple, Fast: Three words that define the design philosophy. You get professional-grade analysis delivered in a format that is immediately actionable, without hours of manual chart work.

Eliminates chart fatigue: Multi-pair scanning means you can cover the entire Forex market from a single dashboard without switching charts constantly.

Reduces emotional trading: When the indicator handles the scanning and filtering, you stop overtrading. You only act when the conditions are genuinely stacked in your favor.

Works on any Forex pair and Gold (XAUUSD): Whether you trade majors, minors, or Gold, the structural logic applies universally.

Designed for real market conditions: The three-layer confirmation system was developed to address the most common failure points in breakout trading — counter-trend entries, weak momentum, and unqualified setups.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type: Custom Indicator

Version: 3.7

Activations: 5

Published: April 11, 2026

Category: Market Structure / Break and Retest / Multi-Pair Scanner

Compatible Instruments: All Forex Pairs, XAUUSD (Gold)

Compatible Timeframes: All timeframes (Daily bias sourced from D1)

If you have been trading breakouts manually — spending hours watching charts, second-guessing your setups, or missing entries because you were looking at the wrong pair at the wrong time — Break Pullback was built for you.

It does not replace your judgment. It enhances it. The three-layer confirmation system ensures that when you pull the trigger on a trade, you have structure, direction, and momentum all working in your favor.

Trade smart. Trade structured. Trade with confidence.

View Break Pullback on MQL5 Market — Click the image below.



